Thor 4 almost had a higher rating; know why

Last week, Thor: Love and Thunder finally arrived on the streaming platform, after almost two months since its release in theaters worldwide. Rather poorly reviewed by critics, Chris Hemsworth’s film deals with the events of Avengers: Endgame while looking to get the God of Thunder back on the right track.

And in a new deleted scene released from the film, everything indicates that the decision to cut came due to Marvel’s quest to keep the rating low! Read more below.

Thor: Love and Thunder Scene May Have Been Deleted Due to Parental Rating

It is not new that Marvel tends to keep its productions in an indicative rating for all audiences, or at most for those over 14 years old, and with Thor: Love and Thunder it was no different.

Nominated for ages 14 and up, the film features violence, nudity and legal drugs as warnings to the public, and in a new deleted scene revealed by IGN in which Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) tries to convince the God of Thunder to intervening and stopping the war, fans theorize that the reason for the cut came from the blood and deaths present. See the scene below.

Undoubtedly, this is just a theory, but it wouldn’t be a big surprise if it really were the reason, taking into account that Marvel productions really have a tendency to be said to be free for all audiences.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available on Disney+

As we mentioned above, Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters in July of this year, being one of three Marvel Studios productions to reach worldwide audiences. With the return of Natalie Portman to the role of Jane Foster and the debut of Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film was the target of a lot of criticism by the audience.

And now, after almost two months since the world premiere of Taika Waititi’s feature, it is finally available for viewing on Disney+, the platform on which all Marvel Studios productions are directed after their theatrical release. You can check more details by clicking here.

