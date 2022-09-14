Thunderbolt reaches 80 Gbps in demo and matches USB4 version 2.0

The feat was achieved using two 40 Gbps channels on a USB-C cable.

THE Intel revealed during the event Intel Development Center (IDC)which is taking place in Israela new demonstration of the thunderboltdata transfer technology developed in partnership between Intel and Apple.

The presentation showed a video, where the connection reaching speed of 80 Gbps, equaling the speed presented by the USB Promoter Group to the standard USB4 2.0 earlier this month.

The feat was achieved using two channels thunderboltwith each channel reaching the speed of 40 Gbpsusing a cable USB-C.

There was no word on a name for the new technology, but it doubles the value of the current one. Thunderbolt 4 which reaches the mark of up to 40 Gbpsas well as the USB4 1.0, previous version of the new USB4 2.0 which also reaches 80 Gbps.

USB4 2.0 had confirmed 80 Gbps, but could reach 120 Gbps

the version USB4 2.0 was announced in early September and will allow transfers of up to 80 Gbpsdoubling the value currently found in the default USB4 1.0 and also in Thunderbolt 4.

But it didn’t take long for an analysis of documents from the keysight pointed out that the new technology could reach 120 Gbpsafter making changes to the configuration of the USB 2.0.

O USB4 2.0 maintains compatibility with the Intel and should remain compatible with this new version of 80 Gbps of Thunderbolt.

The development of USB4 was carried out on top of the project of the Thunderbolt 3aiming at compatibility between standards that work with bidirectional communication, therefore, they can send and receive data simultaneously.

You use the pattern thunderbolt gives Intel? What do you think of the demo? Intel confirming that the standard can reach 80 Gbps?

Via: tomshardware