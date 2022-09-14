‘Thunderbolts’ movie cast announced by Marvel

Marvel made a lot of announcements during D23 last Saturday (10), but one of the biggest highlights was for the publisher’s most infamous team of anti-heroes, the Thunderbolts.

Kevin Feige called to the stage during the presentation the cast of the film, which consists of Yelena Belova / Black Widow (Florence Pugh), John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Alexei Alanovich Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes /Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The team will be led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

For those unfamiliar, the Thunderbolts are a more morally ambiguous version of the Avengers and are usually made up of former villains. In the case of the team’s version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), all the characters have already appeared in movies and series, giving fans the opportunity to see their redemptions or imagine how they will mess things up.

The announcement also featured the team’s first concept image and confirmation of Jake Schreier, from the movie “Paper Towns”, as the director. “Thunderbolts” will be released on July 26, 2024, closing Phase 5 of the MCU.

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.