Thunderbolts | Who will be part of the team in the MCU?

Marvel confirmed during the D23 Expo the formation of the thunderbolts, its team of anti-heroes that opens in theaters in 2024 to close Phase 5 of its cinematic universe. And, not surprisingly, it was revealed that we will even have a group composed only of villains and supporting characters from the films and series presented so far, led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

With names like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell), the “Suicide squad Marvel” had already been confirmed at the last San Diego Comic-Con, although rumors about its creation have been circulating since the beginning of Phase 4, when we first saw Valentina in Falcon and the Winter Soldier assembling your own team of notables.

The big news presented at D23 was the confirmation that names like Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kanen) will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to be part of the series. thunderbolts. At the same time, some names were left out of the official presentation, contradicting some of the rumors that have circulated in recent weeks.

Marvel confirmed its formation of the Thunderbolts (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

The most notorious absence is that of Barão Zemo (Daniel Brühl), villain of Captain America: Civil War and which gained considerable prominence in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That’s why a lot of people thought he could come back as a possible team leader or something.

To the same extent, it has been speculated that the Abomination (Tim Roth) would also be present to be an equivalent of the Hulk, particularly after his recent appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is at She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. However, he was also left out.

Still, the presentation of thunderbolts at D23 it was a good surprise that is still full of doubts. After all, what kind of mission requires a group of villains of this type and, mainly, how does this connect with the Multiverse Saga – even more considering that the long will close Phase 5 of the MCU?

And while these answers don’t arrive, let’s meet the “Suicide squad from Marvel”.

Who are the Thunderbolts?

If you’ve been parachuted into recent Marvel announcements and have no idea who the Thunderbolts are, don’t be shy. Even in the comics, the group was never very relevant, having much more punctual and very lateral participations in the great sagas of the publisher — which, in a way, makes a lot of sense for the proposal.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts have had several formations, including some very strange ones (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

In general terms, they are a kind of paramilitary group formed only by villains to carry out clandestine missions for the government. For that reason, the comparisons with Suicide Squad are quite pertinent, since the two teams follow exactly the same logic.

Since they appeared in the comics, the Thunderbolts have had different formations and names like Norman Osborn, Expendables and Venom have been there. In some cases, the idea was to offer sentence reductions to these super-powered criminals, while in other cases, the villains themselves wanted to get a taste of what it was like to be a hero.

The team’s most striking phase takes place during the Dark Reign saga, when Norman Osborn rises to the top of SHIELD and transforms his team of Thunderbolts into the official version of the Avengers, using his team both to fight great threats and to hunt down illegal heroes.

The MCU’s Thunderbolts

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

Yelena barely appeared in the MCU and won everyone’s hearts (Image: Handout/Marvel Studios)

You can be sure that Yelena will be the great protagonist of thunderbolts. The character made her MCU debut in Black Widow and was one of the great highlights of the feature and still managed to repeat the success in Archer hawk. Knowing this, you can bet Kevin Feige will give the girl a lot of spotlight.

She is the younger sister of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), having been trained in the Red Room as a child and become as competent and lethal an agent as her sister. Even with the end of the operations of widows around the world, he continued to earn a living as a spy and assassin for hire – and this is where we should find her in the film.

Bucky/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Bucky is the big MCU veteran in Thunderbolts (Image: Handout/Marvel Studios)

Bucky is an old acquaintance of Marvel fans and needs no introduction. Captain America’s sidekick in WWII was also frozen in time for decades, turning into a killing machine in the hand of Hydra until he was freed by the heroes — but not without becoming someone tormented by his crimes.

In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky seems to have finally made peace with his past and ready to move on. And, apparently, that means using his rather peculiar abilities and his vibranium arm on a new quest for the future of the world — whatever that may be.

John Walker/American Agent (Wyatt Russell)

The crazy Captain America has already killed people at the base of the shield (Image: Disclosure / Marvel Studios)

Of all the confirmed names, US Agent was the most obvious of all. The character ends his participation in Falcon and the Winter Soldier being recruited by Valentina to be part of a new team. So, even before thunderbolts to be confirmed, we already knew that the villain would return.

And he has the potential to be one of the most interesting names in the new movie. Although initially introduced as an antagonist, it’s clear he’s not evil, just pretty unhinged. So now that he has the super soldier serum, it remains to be seen how he will go about trying to redeem himself.

Alexei/Red Guardian (David Harbour)

Black Widow comic relief will return (Image: Handout/Marvel Studios)

The first big surprise thunderbolts is confirmation that the Red Guardian will return to the MCU. The “Soviet Captain America” was one of the highlights of the median Black Widow and a lot of people were excited to see the big guy back in action.

But this return leaves some doubts in the air. After all, he was presented in a very specific context related to Natasha’s past so it’s hard to imagine how Marvel will continue her story. Of course this will be linked to Yelena, but there are still some answers missing there.

Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

The Phantom’s true power is that no one remembers her (Image: Handout/Marvel Studios)

Almost no one remembers Ant-Man and the Wasp, so it’s only natural that fewer people still remember who the hell the Ghost is. The character is the main villain of the long, being revealed that she is the daughter of a scientist who worked with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and who died during experiments with the Quantum Realm.

With this, her molecules become unstable and she starts to act as a Ghost in search of revenge – with a half-crazy explanation that she exists and doesn’t exist at the same time. At the end of the movie, she is cured by Pym and we will see her return in thunderbolts. For what purpose? We have no idea.

Coach (Olga Kurylenko)

The Trainer in Black Widow is so anything you can barely call a character (Image: Handout/Marvel Studios)

proving that thunderbolts it’s almost a black widow 2, we have the return of Taskmaster — something that doesn’t even make much sense. The villain in Natasha’s film can barely be considered a character, as she has no development and appears only as the enemy to be defeated and who manages to copy the movement of the heroes.

Your story is really tragic. She is the daughter of the big shot behind the Red Room and was mortally wounded in the Black Widow’s attack on Budapest. With that, she is transformed into a perfect agent, a kind of robot that only executes what is ordered.

At the end of Black Widowwhen Natasha breaks her father’s control, Taskmaster thanks her for her freedom and makes clear what a hell it was like to live that way—which makes her return even more bizarre.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

The owner of the whole thing (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

We’re hardly going to see Valentina going to shit, but you can be sure that she’s an important figure within the plot. After all, the entire Thunderbolts project must revolve around her figure and influence, which means she has the potential to be an even less squeamish Amanda Waller of sorts.

That’s because, unlike the leader of the Suicide Squad, Valentina seems to be driven much more by her own interests than by government loyalty or anything like that. just remember that she is the one who sends Yelena after Hawkeye in the post-credits scene of Black Widowindicating that she appears to have some contract killer service or something.

So the big question is what will motivate her to form the Thunderbolts and what kind of threat will require the group to be sent into the field. Our bet is that this could be as much related to the rise of the new Ten Rings as it is to the revelation that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) is the Merchant of Power, the leader of Madripoor’s underworld.