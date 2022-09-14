TikTok or Kwai? Which app is paying the most for beginners?

Currently, TikTok and Kwai are some of the most popular apps among the Brazilian public. The apps are successful not only for the content, but also for the possibility of earning money without leaving home. So, netizens want to know: between TikTok and Kwai, which app is paying more for beginners?

If you want to find reliable information about micro task apps and income generating platforms, an essential tip is search on reputable websites or trusted media outlets. In addition, it is worth distrusting everything that is published on social networks or in YouTube videos. With that in mind, check out our review of the two apps.

TikTok or Kwai – Which app is more popular?

Before we talk about the differences in TikTok and Kwai payments, it’s important to give an overview of apps in general. A lot of people wonder: which of the apps is the most popular? Today, TikTok already has about 1 billion active users. As the app was created in 2016, the number is really impressive.

Kwai, although it became popular in Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic, is a little older than TikTok. Created in 2012, the app also reached, in 2021, the mark of 1 billion active users. In the national territory, TikTok has 74 million active users, and Kwai, with 45 million.

How to profit from apps?

Currently, Brazilians can really make money with Kwai and TikTok. On Kwai, for example, the main way to earn money is to check in daily in the app and share the invite link with people who haven’t registered on the platform yet.. After that, subscribers can also secure Kwai Golds. Every 10 thousand Kwai Golds are worth R$ 1 thousand.

On TikTok, on the other hand, larger payouts are reserved for content producers. But first-time users can profit too! For this, it is necessary to access the application daily, share the referral link, make live broadcasts and interact with other users of the platform.

TikTok or Kwai – Which is better for beginners?

The value of TikTok and Kwai payments ultimately depends on the effort, strategy and dedication of each user. For beginners, it’s easier to make money with Kwai. However, the payments are smaller. In the case of TikTok, you have to produce content to make a real profit.

So, if you have the talent for this type of production, it’s really worth using the app. In other words, you should carefully analyze the earning modes of both platforms and choose the one that makes the most sense in your reality.