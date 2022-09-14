Ukraine accuses Russia of using Iranian drones | War in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Wednesday that they destroyed an Iranian-made drone on the outskirts of the city of Kupiansk, located in the Kharkiv region, in the north-west of the country.

“With a high degree of probability, it can be said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed, for the first time, an Iranian unmanned offensive vehicle, in the vicinity of Kupiansk,” said the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a quoted statement. by Europa Press.

“An analysis of the drone wing elements allows us to confidently state that the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed, for the first time, an Iranian drone. We are talking about a Shahed-136 kamikaze drone,” he detailed.

Also in a report from the UK Ministry of Defense, it is revealed that Russia “will have used Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles for the first time in Ukraine”.







“Russia is certainly increasing the use of weapons from countries heavily sanctioned by the West, namely Iran and North Korea, as their stocks begin to run out. The downing of the Shahed-136 near the Ukrainian border suggests that Russia is using this type of weapon to conduct tactical attacks rather than continuing to carry out strategic attacks on distant targets within Ukrainian territory,” he added.

The United States last week announced the imposition of sanctions against a company providing transportation services for supplying Iranian drones to Russia, as well as three other companies and an Iranian national involved in the research, development and production of aircraft for the US Guards. Iran Revolution.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, in turn, that “the Russian army suffers from serious supply problems in Ukraine, in part due to sanctions and export controls, which ultimately forces Russia to resort to to untrustworthy countries such as Iran for supplies and military equipment.”