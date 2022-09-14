Ukraine aims to free all Russian-occupied territory

Ukraine has set a goal of liberating all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a rapid counteroffensive in the northeast of the country, and there are indications that more US military aid is on the way to support the mission.

In a speech late on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said about 8,000 square kilometers had been cleared so far, apparently all in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

“Stabilization measures” have been completed in about half of that territory, Zelenskiy said, “and in a liberated area that is about the same size, stabilization measures are still ongoing.”

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the scale of Ukraine’s claimed success on the battlefield.

Since Moscow abandoned its main stronghold in the country’s northeast on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of cities in a stunning shift in battlefield momentum.

In Washington, the White House said the United States would likely announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the “coming days”. Russian forces mainly left defensive positions around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, a US spokesman said.

Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine’s territory in the south and east, but Kiev is now on the offensive in both areas.

Speaking in the central square of Balakliia, a major military supply center seized by Ukrainian forces late last week, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said 150,000 people had been liberated from Russian rule in the area.

Ukrainian flags were hoisted and large crowds gathered to receive relief packages. A shopping mall was destroyed, but many buildings remained intact, with stores closed and sealed.

“The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond – all territories occupied by the Russian Federation,” Malyar said on the road to Balakliia, which is 74 km southeast of Kharkiv.

