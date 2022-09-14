Ukraine War: How Recent Russian Defeats Impact Putin

Admin 5 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Steve Rosenberg
  • BBC editor in Russia

Vladimir Putin

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

After six months of war, it is still unclear what the Russian president will do next.

Russia’s main weekly state TV news program is normally expected to trumpet the government’s greatest successes.

However, the most recent Sunday edition of the television show opened with a rare admission.

“On the front lines of special operation [na Ucrânia]this has been the most difficult week so far,” said grim-looking anchor Dmitry Kiselev.

“It was particularly difficult on the Kharkiv front where, after an attack by enemy forces that outnumbered ours, the troops [russas] were forced to leave the cities they had previously liberated.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

China says it wants to build a ‘fairer’ world order with Russia

China wants to build alongside Russia an international order “in a more just and rational …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved