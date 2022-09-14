University professor who wished Elizabeth ‘unbearable pain’ gains over 100,000 followers

The university professor who went viral after wishing Queen Elizabeth II had a “unbearable suffering”upon learning from the press that the monarch would be in her last moments of life, gained over 100k followers on Twitter after the demonstration on the social network.

At a time when ordinary people, celebrities and politicians were expressing their regret over the queen’s plight, Uju Anya, who teaches Linguistics at Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, USA), went against the grain.

“I’ve heard that the chief monarch of a genocidal empire of thieves and rapists is finally dying”she posted on Twitter. “May her pain be unbearable”added the professor, receiving criticism from many people, such as Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

But many took a stand next to the teacher, who attacked British imperialism. The post was removed by Twitter for violating the terms of use.

Uju Anya and her tweet about Elizabeth II

Uju is born in Nigeria, which was a British colony until 1960. She moved to the US with her family when she was 10 years old.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who oversaw a government that sponsored genocide, who massacred and displaced half my family, and whose aftermath the living today are still trying to overcome, you can continue to wish the stars a “said Uju.

The university’s management has not yet expressed whether the professor can be punished for the comment, but made a point of condemning Uju’s words.

“I am not in a battle with Carnegie Mellon University. As the messages of support from students, faculty, staff and others in my university community clearly show, I am well liked and I belong to the university”declared the Nigerian.