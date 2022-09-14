‘Vikings’ and ‘Supernatural’ Actors Work Together on ABC Series

after having interpreted Dean Winchester for 15 seasons in “Supernatural” the actor Jensen Ackles now it is successful in other productions. In addition to appearing in the cast of “the boys” as the Soldier Boy, he also shared a cast with one of the stars of “vikings” on the ABC series.

Originally released in 2020, “Big Sky” is a crime drama based on the novel The Highway, written by author CJ Box. It tells the story of two detectives who join forces with an ex-cop named Jenny Hoyt to investigate the disappearance of two young women on a remote Montana road.

The character is played by actress Katheryn Winnick, known for having played Lagertha in the series “Vikings”. The veteran joins Ackles, who plays the role of Beau Arlen alongside other names like Kylie Bunbury, Ryan Phillippe and Jesse James Keitel.

“A team of private detectives team up with an ex-cop to solve a kidnapping case in Montana.”

“Big Sky” has even been renewed for a third season. In Brazil, it is made available by the Star+ streaming service. The first two seasons are now available in the catalogue.

