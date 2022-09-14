Vin Diesel celebrates 10 years in honor of Paul Walker’s birthday

Vin Diesel shares a touching video in honor of the late Paul Walker’s birthday, celebrating the reach of Fast X, the tenth installment in the long-running franchise. First hitting screens in 2001, The Fast and the Furious introduced audiences to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Walker’s Brian O’Conner. The film eventually spawned a successful franchise that continues to this day, now consisting of nine main saga films, with Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw serving as a spinoff. Following the release of F9: The Fast Saga last year, it was confirmed that two additional (and final) installments were on the way.

Fast & Furious 10, officially titled Fast X, is set to release next spring, with Diesel returning as Toretto. In addition to franchise regulars like Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Ludacris, the upcoming film is confirmed to feature several exciting newcomers, including Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Daniela Melchior, and Aquaman, Jason Momoa, who plays the villain. Walker, who was a mainstay of the franchise, sadly passed away in 2013, and can last be seen in Fast & Furious 7, though his character still lives on in Fast & Furious canon.

In a new emotional video posted to his Instagram, Diesel commemorates what would have been Walker’s 49th birthday. After sharing a moving story about how he and Paul helped Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake, the actor celebrates the arrival of the tenth film in the franchise. Fast and furious saying ” We finally made it. We finally made Fast 10 like you and I promised so many years ago. Check out Diesel’s video below:

Fast and Furious 10 is expected be the penultimate entry in the franchise before the 11th film concludes the stories of Toretto and the other members of the Fast Saga . Since Walker’s character remains alive in the world of Fast and furious many fans pondered whether he will be digitally recreated in some form for the finale. Either way, Diesel’s video is further proof of how close the two have become after working together on Fast and furious and the longevity they both saw in their characters and the film’s premise.