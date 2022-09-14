Vini Jr. gets scolded by companions for provocation, says newspaper

Brazilian striker Vinícius Jr. is the center of controversy in Spanish football. According to the Spanish newspaper As, the Real Madrid dressing room scolded the youngster, after repeated provocations to opponents during Madrid games.

In last weekend’s duel (11) for the Spanish Championship, Real Madrid thrashed Mallorca 4-1 and Vini scored one of the goals. According to the podcast El Larguero, Vini would have provoked the Mallorca players with the phrase “You are very bad, what do you think you are going to win?”, resulting in an argument at the end of the match.

Also according to the publication of As and the analysis of the podcast, Real Madrid players confessed to opponents that they talked “a thousand times” with Vini Jr. to change the provocative behavior, which harms him Vinícius and also the whole team and can irritate opponents, who can “do him harm”, in a stronger arrival

Spanish TV Movistar+ caught an argument between Vini and Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre. In the images, Vini, shirt 28, turns to Aguirre and gestures saying “Not that”, and confesses to Nacho having heard screams saying to “break it” coming from the rival bank. Look:

Vinicius Jr. left the field “escorted” by the delegate of the match, being elected the best on the field and one of the most fouled – 3, tied with Lucas Vázquez. In the current Spanish season, Vini Jr. is the second most fouled player, with 15 infractions scored. In the 2021-22 Spanish Championship, he suffered 74 fouls and was fifth in this regard.