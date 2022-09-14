





Viola Davis comes to Brazil to promote ‘A Mulher Rei’ Photo: Reproduction/Modern Popcorn

Sony Pictures has announced that Viola Davis will come to Brazil this September to promote the film “A Mulher Rei”. It will be the actress’s first visit to the country, but details have not been announced.

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “The Edge of Us,” Davis plays General Nanisca in the new film, which is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”).

Nanisca commanded an African female military unit, whose warriors were actually called Amazons. For two centuries, they defended the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful African nations of the modern era, against French colonists and neighboring tribes who tried to invade the country, enslave its people and destroy everything they stood for.

The Amazons of Dahomey are the real inspiration of the female warriors Dora Milaje, seen in the “Black Panther” comics and movies.

Another curiosity of Dahomey is that the country was the first to recognize the independence of Brazil, in 1822, sending diplomatic representatives to the imperial court of Dom Pedro I.

Unfortunately, the African kingdom was eventually conquered by the French in the early 1900s, spending half a century as a colony, before regaining its independence and becoming the current Republic of Benin.

The film will focus on the relationship between Nanisca and an ambitious warrior, Nawi (Thuso Mbedu, from “The Underground Railroad”), as they fight side by side against colonial forces.

The cast also highlights Lashana Lynch (“No Time to Die”), singer Angélique Kidjo (“Arrangement of Christmas”), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (“After”) and John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). like the king of Dahomey.

Filmed in South Africa, the production will premiere on September 22 in Brazil, a week after its US release.

Check out the production trailer.