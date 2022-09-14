Vítor Pereira makes a decision about staying at Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira has already made his decision on whether or not to continue in the Corinthians in the next season. His current link with the club runs until the end of this year, and official talks will only take place after the 2022 competitions are over.

As determined by Sports Gazette, the VP’s desire is to remain at Timão in 2023, in line with what the Corinthians directors also want. The only obstacle is his family, therefore.

After a reality check regarding the Brazilian calendar, short squad and lack of options on the bench, the coach got used to the club environment and even likes the pressure that Corinthians brings in his daily life.

In addition, the full support he receives from the top management, in addition to being heard in relation to some reinforcements, made him think about the continuity of the work. The clearest examples are those coming from Fausto Vera and Yuri Alberto.

The first was a nominal request from Vítor Pereira, and Alvinegro paid a large amount to be able to count on the former Argentinos Juniors midfielder. VP bankrolled the purchase and said it would bear future fruit for the club.

The center forward has the characteristics requested by the commander, especially age. He, by the way, is already corresponding: there are five goals and an assist in 14 games.

The only obstacle for the coach to remain in Brazil for another year is his family, as he himself has said. His mother-in-law has a health problem that prevents her from being transferred to the country, which does not allow his wife and children to move. Recently, reaffirming that he would only talk about renewal at the end of the season, he updated the situation:

“The big question is my family (to stay at the club or not). I have to understand if I have family stability, if my family is at the moment when it can withstand another year away from home or not”, he said.

Vítor Pereira and his coaching staff have played 49 games, with 19 wins, 16 draws and 14 defeats since his arrival at Corinthians in February this year.

