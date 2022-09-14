what Apple really changed in the new model

It hadn’t even been 24 hours since the new iPhone 14 had been released and Eve Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, caused a stir in the company founded by her father: she published a meme mocking the (lack of) innovation in the cell phone.

In the image, a man wearing a burgundy striped shirt showed that he had received another one just like it as a gift. The text: “me swapping my iPhone 13 for iPhone 14.”

And she wasn’t the only one. Jokes about the similarity between the products have been common since the announcement of version 14, carried out last Wednesday (7). But do the claims make sense? Or are they just haters’ elbow pain?

See what the base versions of the iPhone 13 and 14 look like, and where the latest model actually has an edge.

design body

The iPhone 13 has wireless charging, support for MagSafe magnet accessories, is water and dust resistant, and has no memory card support. The drawer only supports one carrier SIM card. telephony. The power input, called the Lightning port, is the same for charging and headphone jack.

In the iPhone 14, the novelty is that in the United States the chip will be digital, which eliminates the need to physically insert or remove it. Activation must be by an operator. Despite this, in Brazil, the new iPhone remains with the chip drawer — that is, at least for us, in this criterion, 13 and 14 are the same.

The firmness when holding the iPhone 13 comes from the flat sides, which makes the size bigger because of the squarer design.

The structure of the iPhone 14 follows this line. Looking at the two closely, it is difficult to notice the difference between the generations.

iPhone 13

Height: 146.7 mm;

146.7 mm; Width: 71.5 mm;

71.5 mm; Thickness: 7.65 mm;

7.65 mm; Weight: 173 grams;

173 grams; Colors: red, black, white, blue, pink and green.

iPhone 14

Height : 146.7 mm;

: 146.7 mm; Width: 71.5 mm;

71.5 mm; Thickness: 7.80 mm;

7.80 mm; Weight: 172 grams;

172 grams; Colors: blue, purple, black, white and red.

Screen

The screen of the two models is similar. The notch, located at the top of the display, is smaller than in the iPhone 12 generation. This “fringe” is used to house the facial recognition sensors and the selfie camera.

iPhone 13

Model: 6.1 inch OLED

6.1 inch OLED Resolution: 2,532 x 1,170 pixels

iPhone 14

Model: 6.1 inch OLED

6.1 inch OLED Resolution: 2,532 x 1,170 pixels

Drums

Many Apple consumers often complain about poor battery life. Over the years, the company has improved.

Between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, she gained some extra hours. According to Apple data, the changes are:

iPhone 13

Video playback: up to 19 hours

up to 19 hours Video streaming: up to 15 hours

up to 15 hours Audio playback: up to 75 hours

iPhone 14

Video playback: up to 20 hours;

up to 20 hours; Video streaming: up to 16 hours;

up to 16 hours; Audio playback: up to 80 hours

Camera

The arrangement of the cameras on the device remains the same, which led many people to think that it was basically the same lens. In fact, this was one of the points that the new model changed the most.

Numerically, the main lenses of the 13 and 14 register 12 megapixels. But the latest model brought an improvement in photos taken in low light, reaching 48% more light. It also has an “Active Mode”, an option to assist motion recordings that avoid blurry images.

The iPhone 14’s front camera also performs better in low-light environments and provides autofocus for the first time.

iPhone 13

Dual camera system (wide and ultra-wide): 12 MP;

12 MP; Front: 12 megapixels.

iPhone 14

Dual camera system (wide and ultra-wide): 12 MP;

12 MP; Front: 12 megapixels.

performance and connectivity

Both models use the same processor chip, the A15 Bionic. It’s a good “brain”, capable of supporting 4K video editing, but there was practically no evolution (only one more core in the GPU, the graphics processing unit).

Regarding connectivity, in places without internet or telephone signal, both are compatible with a new satellite connection system to send emergency messages, according to Apple’s technical specifications.

The company began testing in the United States and Canada. There are still no dates for the resource’s arrival in Brazil.

A differential of the iPhone 14 is that it has accident detection mechanisms. It’s a feature rolled out across Apple’s 14th lineup. If the person is in a car collision, for example, the device sends an alert. If she does not respond, the device automatically calls emergency services.

iPhone 13

Processor: A15 Bionic, 6-core CPU (2 for performance and 4 for efficiency), 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

iPhone 14

Processor: A15 Bionic, 6-core CPU (2 for performance and 4 for efficiency), 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine.

Which is more worth it?

So far you can see that there have been few changes. Yes, there is an increase in the iPhone 14, but very small in the most basic model.

It is only more noticeable when taking photos and videos — the camera is really one of the factors that weigh the most when the consumer decides to buy, so maybe Apple bet right.

On top of that, there are some processing and battery gains. Some new improvements focus on specific circumstances, which are unlikely to be used on a daily basis (car accident detection) or even available in Brazil (satellite connection) — it’s interesting to know that there is, but I bet no one wants to test it. them.

There are reasons why the iPhone 14 is more expensive than its predecessor, of course. But the difference (R$ 7,599 against R$ 5,699 in current values) reaches 25%. And no, the new iPhone isn’t 25% better than the old one.

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.