What are the short-term scenarios for Ukraine’s war with recent Russian defeats?

In recent days, information about Ukraine’s progress in recovering territories occupied by Russia, about 200 days after the start of the country’s invasion, has gained prominence in the news.

“Ukraine has undertaken an impressive counterattack in the north, retaking the strategically important region of

Kharkiv as the Russian army fled. The Russian army had thin lines of defense, focusing on winning

southern territory. However, Ukraine is also counterattacking from the south, taking important territory around Kherson. The Russian army’s numerous mistakes allowed a re-equipped Ukrainian army to counterattack.”

In a speech late on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 8,000 square kilometers had been cleared so far, apparently all in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

In a report, Gustavo Medeiros, responsible for the manager’s global macroeconomic and emerging markets research area, highlighted the assessment of military analysts, who point out that recent developments suggest that the Russian armed forces are on the verge of collapse.

“The portent of a Russian defeat could also be a fatal blow to the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin,

considering the fading faced by the Romanovs after Russia’s defeat in the war against Japan in 1905”, he points out.

This is a plausible scenario, in Medeiros’ assessment, but one must be cautious, especially about the possibility of a collapse of the Russian regime.

In Ashmore’s assessment, if Putin thinks he is losing the war, he will have two options: i) escalate further using heavy artillery in civilian areas, or even weapons of mass destruction (Putin said Russia would use nuclear weapons if a threat country’s sovereignty is likely) or ii)) try to arrange a hasty peace agreement.

In Medeiros’ assessment, the first scenario would reduce the probability of a solution to the energy and food crisis before winter and would probably lead Western countries to increase the breadth and scope of sanctions against Russia. Russia would retaliate by blocking Ukrainian grain exports.

“Commodity prices, which have been falling since May, would accelerate again, threatening the current disinflationary trend and increasing the risks of financial instability around the world”, he points out.

The second scenario would lead to the opposite effect. A ceasefire and a peace deal would likely coincide with the normalization of the flow of commodities from Ukraine and some improvement from Russia as well. Commodity prices could fall sharply considering that demand for commodities has been falling in 2022 due to high prices coupled with the ongoing global economic slowdown.

“Unfortunately, we consider the ceasefire to be an unlikely scenario. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains

committed to recovering all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. After 200 days of war, a ceasefire would not be popular, both in Ukraine and abroad. It is hard to believe that Russia is ready to allow Ukraine to take back Crimea alongside its strategic military base in the Black Sea, while a defeat in Donbass would be humiliating for Russia.”

Discontent

CNBC points out that there are rumors of discontent in Russia with the war, with even staunch Kremlin supporters questioning the conflict in public forums, including on state TV.

“We were told that everything is going according to plan. Does anyone really believe that six months ago the plan was to leave [da cidade de] Balakliya, repel a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region and not take control of Kharkiv?”, the habitually pro-Putin political expert, Viktor Olevich, told state channel NTV, as reported by the Moscow Times.

Another public figure, former lawmaker Boris Nadezhdin, said Russia would not win the war if it kept fighting as it was, and said there had to be “either mobilization and full-scale war, or a way out”.

Analysts at global risk consultancy Teneo noted, according to CNBC, that the military losses and humiliation of Russian troops “pose risks for the regime of President Vladimir Putin, as domestic criticism of the conduct of the so-called special military operation is increasing by several sides. ”

“As a result, Putin faces increasing pressure to respond to increasingly unfavorable dynamics on the front line, which may include escalating moves or calls to initiate ceasefire negotiations,” they added.

“Moscow faces a difficult choice right now, I believe: face a humiliating defeat in Ukraine – which seems inevitable given the current troop deployments and supply chains – or sue for peace,” said Timothy Ash, senior sovereign strategist for emerging markets at BlueBay Asset Management, in a note on Monday.

Ash said that after what he hoped would be intensive air strikes in Ukraine, Putin could try to start “serious” peace talks. “But he will have to hurry, as the soil in Ukraine, and possibly even Moscow, is changing rapidly under his feet,” Ash noted.

Now, thoughts are turning to possible Russian retaliation, with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov telling the Financial Times he hoped for a counterattack.

Russia had already launched heavy bombing in the Kharkiv region on Sunday night, leaving it without electricity and water. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister told Reuters it was too early to say his country had full control of the area.

“The Kremlin’s military history is getting worse,” Ian Bremmer, chairman of the Eurasia Group, said in a note on Monday. “As this continues, it pressures Putin to call for a mobilization – likely partial, but still a politically and socially expensive move for the Russian president at home, which will force him to declare war on Ukraine[Russiacurrentlyclassifiesthewaras’specialoperation’andtacitlyadmitthatRussiaisfacingmilitaryproblems”hesaidinemailedcomments[atualmenteaRússiaclassificaaguerracomo‘operaçãoespecial’eadmitirtacitamentequeaRússiaestáenfrentandoproblemasmilitares”disseeleemcomentáriospore-mail

For Bremmer, the Russian willingness to devise a ‘punishment’ must be taken into account, both in terms of inflicting mass casualties on Ukraine through greater military targeting of urban centers and, in the worst case, using chemicals or even tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield to sow mass panic,” he added.

“If there is a likely short-term change in Russia’s war going forward, it is an escalation and not a negotiated advance,” he says.

(with information from CNBC)

