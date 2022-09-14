What are we thinking of Spin-Off so far?

STORY

At the beginning of everything, and before saying anything, it is important to keep in mind that the Targaryen dynasty is very dominant at this time, “The House of the Dragon” brings all the events that ended the enduring reign they had in Westeros. Another thing to keep in mind: For the Targaryens the biggest enemy is themselves. The ambition that runs in their blood is also the point that led them all to the end of their reign, which only had one continuation with Daenerys. Here, already in the first episode, we are thrown into a dense and deep pit.

King Viseyrs (Paddy Considine) is suffering, and legend has it that when the throne starts to hurt whoever sits on it, it’s time for the succession to happen. That said, the King does not have an heir. Yes, even for men. Here in pre-Game of Thrones Westeros, machismo is still imperative. The king tried several times to have a son, but all attempts failed. Here we are “gifted” to a scene so dense and obscure that it requires a strong stomach: The death of the queen and the heir, which lasted a few days.

He decides to be political and defy rules: The successor would be Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). However, it would obviously not be well accepted by the old council formed by men, and soon, the King is between “the dragon and the sword”: Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) would not accept to lose the coveted throne, and revolts, creating a polarity between the dragons.

DRAGON BREATH

The scene where Rhaenyra clashes with her uncle on the bridge, and does what an army of men could not, much for fear of being set on fire with just one “Dracarys” (command for the dragon to release its blast of fire) from the dragon of Daemon, Caraxes, and then the young woman on her dragon arrives, the imposing Syrax is very clear: The war of the dragons does not refer to the huge winged reptiles, but to the representation that the heirs exercise.

In the future, Rhaenyra and Daemon will have a beautiful affair. Yes, incest, as with the Laenisters, is very common in the Targaryen family. And all this is all the more motivated because Viserys has married Allicent Hallthorne, Rhaenyra’s best friend. Now the heir exists, and he becomes what will be known as the Mad King, Aerys II. And the kingdom has a couple to look up to. But tired of being put down by her father, left out of royal duties, and seen as only the princess of the realm, the dragon’s fire will burn, and she promises to be as iconic as her future countrywoman: Daenerys.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After 4 episodes, growing, the series has already been renewed for a second season, obviously. Soon, a passage of time will happen, and we will have an actress change in Rhaenyra, who will be brought to life in adulthood by Emma D’arcy. Here what we can say is that Matt Smith brought to life a mysterious and ambitious character, who wants the throne at any cost. In the first two episodes, his participation was more of a spoiled boy, however, after the battle against Fattening Crab, and their faces and mouths, showed that the character only grew, and will grow even more. The amazing, young Milly Alcock brings Emma a challenge: Overcome the first phase.

It turns out that Milly has captured all of Rhaenyra’s pain and expressiveness. In the scenes where she is in the background, just listening to the conversations of the men on the council, her expressiveness is clear, and in the scene before the flight with Syrax to the bridge where she and her uncle would have a silent, and tense clash, it is clear: She’s tired of being seen as a parent machine. It is impossible not to praise Paddy Considine with the excellent King Viserys. He has an internal conflict, and tries his best to be ethical and political, however, his more “disconnected” way leaves his opponents one step ahead, since the respect he has is based on the throne, not his strength.

A super emblematic scene, and that makes all GoT fans uncomfortable: Viserys could marry a Hallthorne, or a 14-year-old girl, descendant of ancient Valyria. Therefore, we would have a more “pure” dragon. He chooses Hallthorne, based on his heart, leaving GoT fans once again intrigued, as all decisions are political, not heart-based (who remembers Cersei there, who married politically, and had an affair with her brother, Jamie?!)

In addition to an incredible production, “House of the Dragon” brings great relief to those who followed the success that was “Game Of Thrones”. After the disastrous finale of the eighth season, which greatly displeased fans across the globe, mainly because of the worst plot in history with the young Targaryen. New success is not success by accident. Even relying on the already known universe, we have a relief: All the “Fire & Blood” is real, and all the adrenaline we feel when watching the first seasons, is reflected here. It pays to stay tuned to the next emotions.