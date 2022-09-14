What is the best antivirus for PC? Check 7 options

You antivirus for pc can be great allies when it comes to computer security, since software helps to locate threats in files, emails and internet pages.

However, choosing which program to install on your computer is not always an easy task, as there are several options available on the market.

In order for you to know some of them, we brought you a list of the 7 best antivirus to download right now. Check it out below!

1. Kaspersky Total Security

Kaspersky Total Security is one of the most complete software when it comes to device security.

In addition to the traditional scan that antiviruses perform to find threats, the program has:

protection for online payments;

data leak checker;

tracker.

Available for Windows, MacOS and Android, the program also provides VPN service for usersallowing them to access pages from anywhere in the world without being identified.

2. McAfee Total Protection

Already well known on the internet, McAfee Total Protection stands out for the features it offers its users.

For example, when identifying that the user is browsing an insecure website, it automatically activates the VPN, which will mask your identity and prevent harmful pages from receiving real information about you.

The program also has personalized guidancealways showing the best settings for each case, in addition to advanced monitoring to identify possible hacker attacks or threats that could damage the machine.

3. Bitdefender Internet Security

Available for Windows computers, Bitdefender Internet Security focuses on protecting the online environment.

Therefore, it has a firewall to block intrusions, a detection of threats on websites and files, as well as Webcam and microphone protection to prevent someone from invading your devices and gaining access to your privacy.

All this, without affecting the computer’s performance, since the program was appointed as one of the software that least impact the machine with crashes, failures and similar problems.

4. Norton Plus

Norton AntiVirus Plus is yet another good choice for those who are looking for software to protect their devices.

It offers real-time threat protection, password manager and a cloud backup for its users to store files, folders and documents securely.

The program is available for Windows, Mac, Android and IOS devices and has plans that allow you to integrate devices to create an even stronger safety net for your personal or business environment.

5. Avira Internet Security

Avira Internet Security is a great option for users who want to browse safely and conveniently.

The antivirus creates and saves strong passwords for your records whenever necessary, automatically updates drivers and software and blocks ads from internet pages to make your browsing even more fluid.

On the machine, the program still makes a deep scan in order to find threats that could put your security at risk, digging through newly downloaded folders, documents and files. Avira is currently available for Windows, MacOs, Android and IOS.

6. Panda Dome Security

Panda Dome Security has complete protection for Windows, MacOS, IOS and Android devices.

With it, users can determine the websites that children can access, know the location of all linked devices in real time, browse anonymously using VPN, as well as perform full computer scans to find potential threats.

To make the protection even more effective, the Panda Security has extra protection modules that can be added to the program, such as the password manager and a CleanUp to increase the machine’s performance.

7. Avast Free Antivirus

Avast has become very popular in recent years and is currently used by over 400 million people worldwide.

The program offers security for home WI-FI networks, smart scanning, ransomware protection and CyberCapture, a feature that sends suspicious files for an in-depth analysis of the software.

One of the great advantages of Avast is that All these features are free and do not require a subscription no monthly plan. Also, it is available for Windows, MacOs, Android and IOS devices.

