WHATSAPP: Company will have PAYMENTS via app; see how

Meta will implement a new feature in the Whatsapp which will allow transfers between individuals and legal entities through the Business version. For this, a partnership was established with the company Cielo, which specializes in card machines.

If the tool is actually released on the messaging platform, users will be able to make payments at commercial establishments using the messenger. Noting that these transactions can be made through credit and debit cards.

However, the sky stated that it will continue to provide value transfer services between individuals, a feature already available to WhatsApp users. The announcement of the partnership with Meta was made last Friday (9).

WhatsApp now allows transfers between individuals

WhatsApp already allows its users to make bank transfers through the app. The service has been open since last year. Operations take place through WhatsApp Paywhich does not charge transaction fees.

Through the messaging platform, people can send up to BRL 1,000 per transaction. You can make up to 20 transfers per day, as long as you respect the limit of BRL 5,000 per month.

As mentioned, operations can be carried out using debit or prepaid cards. Therefore, credit cards cannot be used in the WhatsApp transfer option.

WhatsApp tests feature that prevents your messages from being ignored

WhatsApp users always take advantage of the new features implemented by Grupo Meta, which owns the application. Recently, WABetaInfo, a portal specializing in messenger, released a new function of the messaging platform.

The novelty will be advantageous for users who end up ignoring important messages. In short, alert boxes will be created, which will only be undone after the message is answered. The feature will prevent messages from being forgotten.

The tool, like the others on WhatsApp, must be enabled or disabled whenever you want. However, it is still in the testing phase, so if it is approved by the public of the Beta version, it can be implemented in stable WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is developing personal chat for users to chat alone

WABetaInfo also announced that the messenger intends to implement a feature for users who are adept at personal chat. The tool was highly requested by the public, who criticized the lack of a tab to save private matters.

Usually, WhatsApp users usually create a group with just one person (their own contact) and use it to send information and personal data. In this way, with the new feature it is possible that this habit is ended.

Meta has already started testing the feature, however, there is no word on when it will be available. In short, the function will work as an individual chat, which can be pinned like any other conversation.