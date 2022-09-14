WhatsApp: Learn how to recover deleted messages from the app

Sometimes it happens that a message from the Whatsapp unintentionally excluded, right? For what many still don’t know is that it is possible to recover it. Through the backup, the user of the application can have access to the contents that are older or that have been deleted from the application.

In addition to serving to recover old and deleted messages, the backup can also be used when changing cell phones. However, before anything else it is necessary to activate it. See how below!

What is WhatsApp Backup?

The backup of Whatsapp It’s a very useful feature. It allows the user to save the application’s message history in the cloud to retrieve it under various circumstances.

With the tool, it is possible to rescue old conversations on a new cell phone, as well as media files such as photos and videos. Cloud backup can be done on Android via Google Drive or on iPhone (iOS) via iCloud.

How to enable automatic backup?

On Android devices:

Access the settings of Whatsapp; Now click on “Conversations”; Then tap on “Chat backup” and “Back up to Google Drive”; Ready! The conversation history will be saved.

On iOS devices:

Open the messenger and access the “Settings” tab; Then tap on “Conversations”; Once this is done, tap on “Chat backup” and then on “Automatic backup”; Then, simply indicate the frequency at which you want to save data in the cloud, which can be daily, weekly or monthly.

How to recover deleted messages?

Delete WhatsApp from your mobile; Reinstall the application; When you open it, click on “Agree and continue”; Enter your phone number and click “OK” in the upper right corner; Select “Restore chat history”; Click “Next”, return to the conversation and access the deleted message.

How to protect backup with encryption?

Before anything else, it is necessary to check if the version of the Whatsapp is the latest available, if not, update the platform. Once this is done, access the application settings and follow the guidelines below:

In the settings tab, tap on “Chat backup”; Then click on the “Conversations” tab; With that, select the option “Backup conversations; On the next screen, tap “Encrypted End-to-End Backup”; Finally, select the “Activate” command.

It is worth mentioning that after that only the owner user will be able to access the files. In addition, WhatsApp will lose access to cloud storage (Google Drive and iCloud), so if the user forgets the password, it will not be possible to recover it.