WhatsApp stops working on these phones after September 30

O Whatsapp is one of the most used applications among Brazilians, so it is always updating its system to offer a better service. With the next update, scheduled for the 30th of September, the messenger will stop working on dozens of cell phones.

These models were released over 10 years ago and will not be compatible even if the owner downloads the latest operating system. The way out for these users is to change their cell phone for a more current one or abandon the messaging application.

The list was released by Meta and has 41 smartphones from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and LG. Check out which phones will be without WhatsApp in the next few days:

iPhone: iPhone SE; iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Samsung: Galaxy Ace 2; Galaxy Core: Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini; Galaxy Xcover 2

LG: Lucid 2LG Optimus F7; Optimus L3 II Dual; Optimus F5; Optimus L5 II; Optimus L5 II Dual; Optimus L3 II; Optimus L7 II Dual; Optimus L7 II; Optimus F6; Enact; Optimus L4 II Dual; Optimus F3; Optimus L4 II; Optimus L2 II; Optimus F3Q

Huawei: Ascending D2; Ascend Mate; Ascend G740

Other brands: Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Caterpillar Cat B15; Sony Xperia M; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; ZTE Grand S Flex; Lenovo A820; ZTE V956 – UMi X2; Faea F1THL W8; ZTE Grand X Quad v987; ZTE Grand Memo