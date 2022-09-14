WHICH CHANNEL SHALL THE BENFICA GAME TODAY (14/09)? Where it will be broadcast live and time of the JUVENTUS X BENFICA TRANSMISSION by the Champions League

Benfica makes a good start to the season and wants to keep the stage too in the Champions League this Wednesday, September 14th.

For that, the benfica visit today to Juventus by the H group of Champions League. The ball starts rolling this afternoon at Juventus stadium from 16:00, Brasilia time.

For Portugal, the game will be at 20:00. In the opening round, Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa. already the juve lost to PSG in Paris.

Find out below where watch Juventus vs Benfica live today.

Which channel will air JUVENTUS x BENFICA today

THE Champions League it has live streaming on the platform streaming HBO MAX. For Portugal, the exhibition is on behalf of the Sport TV.

• Venue: Juventus Stadium

• Broadcast: HBO MAX (for Brazil) and Sport TV (for Portugal)

What time is the Benfica game TODAY?

• Time: 4 pm – Brasília time

• Time: 20:00 – Lisbon time

Probable JUVENTUS lineup: See who will play

YOUTH: perin; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, De Sciglio; Miretti, Paredes and McKennie; Cuadrado, Vlahovic and Kostic. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.

Missings: Alex Sandro, Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli (injured)

Probable lineup of BENFICA: See who will play

BENFICA: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, A. Silva and Grimaldo; Enzo Fernandez and Luis; Draxler, Rafa Silva and João Mário; branches. Coach: Roger Schmidt.

Embezzlement: João Victor, Lucas Veríssimo and Morato (injured)

See where to watch Juventus vs Benfica live – PHOTO: AFP

