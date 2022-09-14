Who is Ellen Pompeo’s Husband Chris Ivery?

ads

Chris Ivery is a well-known music producer with over two decades of experience in the industry. According to Parade, the Boston native also has a talent for songwriting; he was even credited on Rihanna’s 2011 hit single “Cheers (Drink to That)”. Ivery lives a very private life, so not much is known about his career – but he is often referred to as a veteran in the industry. The music producer and Ellen Pompeo married in 2007 and share three children, Stella, Sienna and Eli, according to the Daily Mail.

Although Ivery has spent nearly three decades producing music, in 2019 he decided to take his talents into the fashion industry by launching STLA, “a relaunch of classic Italian sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. While making a drastic career change later in life is never an easy task, Pompeo has fully supported her husband’s latest venture. “I’m so proud,” she gushed on the way out. “These are his ideas that come to life. It’s like the most magical thing ever.” Ivery has always been a fan of the brand and wanted to bring it back in an important way. “I really feel like there are a lot of people who come from different backgrounds who have an affinity for this brand,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only are Ivery and Pompeo thriving in their careers, but the two have also shared what it takes to maintain a successful marriage.