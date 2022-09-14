Why is the Marilyn Monroe movie causing controversy on Netflix?

The first trailer for Blonde – Marilyn Monroe’s Netflix biopic – doesn’t reveal many plot details. Even so, the preview has caused controversy among experts and subscribers on social networks. Forbidden to minors, the feature arrives in the platform’s catalog after years in development.

With Ana de Armas as the protagonist, the Netflix production addresses the trajectory of Marilyn Monroe as an icon of society, fashion, cinema and sexuality in Hollywood.

It is worth remembering that Blonde is an adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Joyce Carol Oates. The original work blends reality and fiction to paint a complete portrait of Marilyn Monroe’s complex personality.

But after all: why does the release of the feature cause so much controversy on social media? We explain the reason below.

Understand the controversy of Blonde, the film by Marilyn Monroe, on Netflix

The main reason for Blonde’s controversy on Netflix is ​​very simple: the fact that the feature is recommended for people over 18.

Due to its graphic scenes, the film had to undergo a new edit. But according to its director, Blonde remains more erotic than ever.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. However, due to Netflix’s concern about the sex scenes, the release was cancelled.

“We have things to offend everyone. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s their problem. I’m not running for public office,” commented director Andrew Dominik (Mindhunter).

Ana de Armas, the interpreter of Marilyn Monroe, also defended the controversial content of the new film.

“Andrew’s ambitions were clear from the start: to present Marilyn’s life from her own perspective. He wants to show the world not only what it means to be Marilyn, but also Norma Jean (the star’s real name). For me, it’s the boldest, most feminist version of the story.”

Dominik, however, was surprised by the rating Blonde received.

“Americans are very weird about sexuality. I do not know the reason. Even so, emes produce more pornography than any other country”, commented the New Zealand filmmaker.

Rumors also indicated that Netflix was “shocked” by the sexually explicit scenes in the new film.

Apparently, some images were considered “too heavy” even for those over 18 years old.

Additionally, the director revealed that Blonde will have a “pretty dark” tone. After all, the film addresses some of the most troubled moments in Marilyn Monroe’s trajectory.

“She is deeply traumatized, and that trauma requires a split between a public self and a private self,” commented the filmmaker.

With Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson, Blonde premieres on Netflix on September 23, 2022. See the trailer below.