Widgetsmith 4.0 adds widget support on lock screen

One of the apps that emerged when apple implemented widget support on the home screen of iOS it was the widgetsmithwhich took advantage of Apple’s then-new feature to add a plethora of customization options to elements — including themes.

Since then, Widgetsmith has been getting some occasional updates, but none as big as the one that arrives now with version 4.0 of the application — which incorporates the lock screen widgetsnovelty of iOS 16.

Just as it was already possible for the home screen, with Widgetsmith it is now possible to create a multitude of custom widgets for the locked screen using resources such as photos, weather and many others that we already know.

With three different size options supported, you can create text widgets, change the font, colors, as well as define the icons you’ll use to display things like timing, steps, etc.

Another interesting feature of iOS 16 that is now supported by the app is the possibility to select the subject of an image and turn it into a widget — which allows you to use an image with a transparent background that matches the background image, for example.

The traditional widget editor has also been redesigned and simplified, as well as the ability to add a custom URL to them — which will take you to the chosen page as soon as you tap on it.

Widgetsmith has a limited free version, but to use all the features you must purchase the premium version license for BRL 8.50/month or BRL 83/year.

