Will Vasco go up to Serie A if he wins them all at home and keeps losing away? see the odds

With a streak of seven straight defeats playing as a visitor, Vasco saw opponents approach in Serie B. Now, Cruz-Maltino is betting on the “São Januário factor” to win again and seek access to Serie A. But can winning the victories at home be enough to get the spot, in case of further setbacks away? O THROW! shows the scenarios.

Until the end of Series B, Vasco has nine more games. There will be five at home and four away. Cruz-Maltino is currently in fourth place with 45 points. If they beat them all at home and lose as a visitor, as has happened, Gigante da Colina reaches 60 points.

According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, this score still does not guarantee access, but it makes the team very close. According to mathematicians, with 60 points, the team has a 95.9% chance of getting the spot. among the top four in the competition.

+ Does Vasco go up? Simulate the final straight of Serie B



In the history of Serie B in this format, only three times a team went up with 60 points or less. It happened with Vitória, who scored 59 in 2007, and with Figueirense and Goiás, who went up with 60, respectively in 2013 and 2018. In 2021, for example, Avaí, in fourth place, scored 64 points.

In other years, the fourth-placed finisher had more than 60, but could have gone up with less due to the low score of the fifth-placed. In 2020, for example, Cuiabá rose with 61 points, but would have even managed to gain access with 59, as CSA, in fifth place, scored 58. This happened twice in total.

According to UFMG, the score that guarantees risk-free access is 66 points. However, with 63 the team already has a 99.9% chance of going up. Thus, to reach this score, in addition to winning all at home, Vasco would need an away win or three draws.

Even so, to win the five in São Januário, Vasco needs to improve his performance at home. Currently, Cruz-Maltino has a 76% success rate as home team. This would add 11 more points out of the 15 in dispute until the end of Serie B.

That is, doing the math and betting on the strength of São Januário, Vasco will go to the last nine finals of Series B, starting next Friday, at 19h, against Náutico, in Colina, for the 30th round of the competition.

Check out Vasco’s next games in Serie B



09/16 – Nautical (house)

09/21 – Cruise (outside)

09/29 – Londrina (home)

10/04 – Worker (outside)

10/07 – Novorizontino (home)

10/16 – Sport (away)

10/21 – Criciúma (house)

10/28 – Sampaio Corrêa (home)

11/04 – Ituano (outside)