William, Harry, Kate and Meghan attend a ceremony for Elizabeth II

posted on 09/14/2022 17:38



20220914 Created – (credit: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG / POOL / AFP)

Princes William and Harry, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attended a ceremony at the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday after the arrival of the body of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen’s wake is scheduled for next Monday (19/9).

There is an expectation that Harry and Meghan will reconnect with the royal family after the distance caused by the couple’s move to the United States. This Wednesday (14/9), hundreds of people formed lines in front of the place where the body of Elizabeth II will be exposed to the public.

On Monday (12/9), King Charles III led a funeral procession in Edinburgh, accompanied by the three brothers: Anne, Edward and Andrew. The new king, 73, was dressed in military garb.

























“Before you, I cannot help but feel the weight of the History that surrounds us and that reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which the members of the two Chambers are so committed,” said the monarch in his first speech to the Chamber of Deputies. Commons and the House of Lords, meeting at Westminster.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore jewelry that Queen Elizabeth II gave them during the ceremony. The act was a tribute to the longest-living monarch in the history of the British crown, with 70 years of reign.

*With information from AFP



