William, Harry, Kate and Meghan attend a ceremony for Elizabeth II

20220914 Created
Princes William and Harry, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attended a ceremony at the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday after the arrival of the body of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen’s wake is scheduled for next Monday (19/9).
There is an expectation that Harry and Meghan will reconnect with the royal family after the distance caused by the couple’s move to the United States. This Wednesday (14/9), hundreds of people formed lines in front of the place where the body of Elizabeth II will be exposed to the public.
On Monday (12/9), King Charles III led a funeral procession in Edinburgh, accompanied by the three brothers: Anne, Edward and Andrew. The new king, 73, was dressed in military garb.
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (C), Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022, where the coffin will Lie in State. -Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Catherine (L), Princess of Wales and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, walk as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace, in London on September 14, 2022. – Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022, where the coffin will Lie in State. -Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, walk inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State on a Catafalque, in London on September 14, 2022. – Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP)
Pallbearers from The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II past Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Britain’s Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, as they arrive at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022, where the coffin will to Lie in State. -Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / various sources / AFP)
20220914 Created
“Before you, I cannot help but feel the weight of the History that surrounds us and that reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which the members of the two Chambers are so committed,” said the monarch in his first speech to the Chamber of Deputies. Commons and the House of Lords, meeting at Westminster.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore jewelry that Queen Elizabeth II gave them during the ceremony. The act was a tribute to the longest-living monarch in the history of the British crown, with 70 years of reign.