with a higher salary at Palmeiras, Abel doesn’t even listen to the Premier League team, which probes Sampaoli

The Portuguese coach has a contract with Alviverde until December 2024 and has already stated that he has a desire to fulfill it

Abel Ferreira came close to leaving the palm trees. Last Monday (12), the coach received an offer from Premier Leaguebut turned it down, according to the website UOL.

Reporter Vinicius Nicoletti, from Disney’s sports channels, confirmed the information from Brighton’s offer and found that the Portuguese did not even hear it.

in Alviverde, Abel receives practically double what was offered for the English club and, for him, the exchange would not be interesting at the moment.

Brighton are looking for a coach to replace England’s Graham Potterwho left the team to take charge of the Chelsea the last week after Thomas Tuchel was fired.

According to information, Jorge Sampaoli, an old acquaintance of Brazilian clubs, was approachednow, by the English to be able to take charge of the team in the sequence of the Premier League.

The Argentine was in charge of the Olympique de Marseille last season, but left the club at the end of the journey, after managing to qualify the team for the current edition of the Champions League.