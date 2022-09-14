With tributes to different countries, supplier launches new uniforms for six clubs | football

Umbro launches this Wednesday the line of third uniforms “Nations 2022”, which connects Gremio, Fluminense, Santos, Sport, Avai and Chapecoense Uruguay, England, Nigeria, Holland, Argentina and Italy respectively. The intention is to honor “the mixture of nations that only Brazil has”.

The manifesto of the British sporting goods supplier reads as follows:

“We are the embrace of peoples, colors and cultures. A mixture that brought together Nigerian swing, Argentine personality, Dutch tactics, Italian delivery and Uruguayan spirit and transformed Breton sport into something entirely new.”

The collection is based on the theme “Mistura Que Dá Jogo”, which addresses the cultural miscegenation present in Brazil, both in relation to immigration and with regard to football.

The sale of the uniforms starts this Thursday, via the internet and in physical and online stores in Grêmio, Fluminense, Santos, Sport, Avaí and Chapecoense.

1 of 2 Umbro launches shirts that connect Chapecoense, Sport, Grêmio, Santos, Fluminense and Avaí to other countries — Photo: Disclosure/Umbro Umbro launches shirts that connect Chapecoense, Sport, Grêmio, Santos, Fluminense and Avaí to other countries — Photo: Disclosure/Umbro

Check the connection of each club with the respective country proposed by Umbro

When walking through the streets of Florianópolis or along the beaches of the coast of Santa Catarina, it is not difficult to hear Spanish being spoken. Quite the opposite. Due to its geographical proximity, as well as its beauty and hospitality, Santa Catarina is the preferred destination of our Argentine neighbors, with beaches like Canasvieiras being a true hermano stronghold in which the official language should be Portuguese. With such closeness and integration, a unique cultural mix was created in the region. Mate gourds are always present in the landscape, as are blue and white, worn with great pride by both Argentinians and Avaians. Both are enveloped by an immense love for their mantles.

The cultural mix between Italy and western Santa Catarina is evident. Whether in customs, cuisine or way of speaking, the presence of Italian descendants in the region is remarkable. In the first decades of the 20th century, thousands of families sought a new home on Santa Catarina soil. A place to thrive. Since then, they have flourished, as has the city of Chapecó, as well as Chapecoense, which has placed itself among the top clubs in Brazil because of its football. For this year’s shirt, friendship between peoples is celebrated, between Brazilians and Italians, between Chape and Torino, a traditional club in Italy that has already honored the Santa Catarina team in its own uniforms.

Not only is the history of Tricolor das Laranjeiras directly linked to England, but also that of football itself. It was the English who invented the sport, just as they were the ones who brought it to Brazil. In Rio de Janeiro, Oscar Cox, son of an English vice consul, was one of the main responsible for the popularization of soccer among Brazilians. In a period of history in which rowing moved clubs, the Fluminense Football Club emerged on July 21, 1902. It was also in Rio de Janeiro that most English immigrants disembarked to live a new life, bringing ideas, customs and helping in the industrial development of the country.

2 of 2 Umbro launches shirts that connect Chapecoense, Grêmio, Fluminense, Santos, Avai and Sport to other countries — Photo: Disclosure/Umbro Umbro launches shirts that connect Chapecoense, Grêmio, Fluminense, Santos, Avai and Sport to other countries — Photo: Disclosure/Umbro

The sky blue, the territorial border and the fierce style of play that both fans love are some of the elements that unite Grêmio and Uruguay. Cultures that mix on and off the field, with historical roots intertwined with each other and that maintain their strength to this day. The strength of the gauchos. In the club’s idol gallery, a great Uruguayan, Hugo De León, a defender who represents like few others what it means to be a Grêmio.

Among the many stories that make Santos a unique club on the world stage, one of the most famous is that of having been responsible for stopping a war on the African continent. In 1969, with a team formed by Pelé and company, Peixe traveled at the invitation of the Nigerian government to a conflict zone, where he played (and won) a friendly match with the Central West Nigeria team. The game was held in the city of Benin, in a fully packed stadium. Nobody wanted to know about fighting when it was possible to honor the King of Football and the best football team in the world with their own eyes. In the new Santos shirt, this historic moment is celebrated, as well as the strong connection between Brazil and the African peoples who, coming from different regions, are now part of a single population, the Brazilian.