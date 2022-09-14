“You are looking with affection”; Dorival forgets Victor Hugo and ‘chooses’ new replacement for Lázaro at Flamengo

The coach Dorival Junior has suffered from some criticism from fans and members of the press due to some choices in the squads of the Flamengo, both from the “main team” as well as from the “B team”. Recently, the commander defended himself and explained his decisions.

“They demanded the main team against Ceará. If we had, would we have had the breath to turn against Vélez Sarsfield? We have a department that works exclusively with that, which supports us to put the best team possible on the field. Everything is done with feet on the ground, supported and equipped with all the information. In the last rounds, the team had been demonstrating a high level, not two results are going to change that”, he declared.

One of the problems is the position of “false 9”, after the departure of Lázaro. Victor Hugo was used, but it didn’t do well. Thus, Dorival is looking carefully at the possibility of using Matheus França in the next matches. The youngster entered the match against Goiás and scored a goal.

Without Lázaro, the team felt offensively, with Everton Cebolinha and Marinho also down. Another solution would be to use Gabigol as the centre-forward, a position that has stood out as one of the team’s main players in recent years. Matheus França is one of the main promises of Gávea.