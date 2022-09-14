Youtuber tests the app that promises to PAY just for downloading; Is it possible to REALLY WITHDRAW?

Recently, some Brazilian youtubers started to promote the PlayFi application. According to influencers, the app promises to pay to download. In other words, the withdrawal, supposedly, is immediate. To make money, users would just have to “leave the app running in the background”. In some videos, influencers even claim that it is possible to profit with the cell phone turned off.

However, followers want to know: does the platform deliver on its payment promises? Or is it just another virtual waste of time, created just to enrich developers and publishers? We explain below everything you need to know about PlayFi, according to official information. Please read carefully before downloading the app.

App promises to pay to download – Meet PlayFi

First of all, the PlayFi app is available on both the Play Store and the App Store. That is: the app can be downloaded on mobile phones with the Android operating system and Apple devices with iOS. On the Play Store alone, PlayFi already has about 100,000 active users, which proves its growing popularity. Although it is developed by an international company, the application is also available in Portuguese for Brazilian users.

How to make money on PlayFi? App pays to download?

First, it is important to deny the misleading advertising that is carried out by some Brazilian youtubers. The PlayFi app does not pay to download. The official description of the app makes no reference to any payment at the time of download. PlayFi is actually a cryptocurrency app.

Payments are made through PLAY – the platform’s native token. Eventually, it is possible to convert this token into traditional cryptocurrencies. To obtain the token, users need to participate in the app’s sweepstakes; Check out the step by step below.

Tickets are drawn every 2 minutes;

Choose a 3-digit number (between 000 and 999);

Wait for the lucky number to be drawn;

The daily prize is divided between the players who chose the correct number.After winning the prize, you can convert it into conventional cryptocurrencies and withdraw it.

Does PlayFi app really pay? Platform worth it?

The best way to find out if an app actually pays is to review user reviews. After all, these subscribers have nothing to gain from publicizing fraudulent platforms. In the Play Store, PlayFi secured a score of 3.2 (out of 5), considered low.

In the reviews, the subscribers say that the application fails to convert the prizes into cryptocurrencies, and that it is extremely difficult to withdraw. Furthermore, we did not find reliable evidence of withdrawals or transfers. In short, everything indicates that PlayFi is not worth it in 2022.

If you want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store and the App Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) or the App Store (https://www.apple.com/app-store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

