Zac Efron talks about possible cameo in the series

Rumors of the return of the original cast of High School Musical don’t stop since the disney revealed the synopsis for the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesat D23. This is because, apparently, Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and company will return from vacation and discover that the school will once again be the setting for the franchise — now, in this case, for the movie. High School Musical 4: The Reunion. In other words, this is the perfect opportunity for the return of Zac Efron to the role of Troy Bolton. But will he roll?

In an interview with Omelet about the movie Operation BeerEfron deflected. “I can’t confirm or deny it. But it’s always a possibility”. A positive response even came, but only when the director Peter Farrelly provoked him, between laughs, saying “but if they pay enough you will, won’t you?”. It was a shy “yes”, but enough to establish that he would be back.

As much as the actor made a point of leaving a doubt in the air, a participation in the series would explain why he and Vanessa Hudgens visited the film school seven weeks ago; Look:

In addition, other names from the original cast have played opposite Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo. More recently, Corbin BleuChad, participated in the third season, acting as a presenter of reality show. But before, Lucas Gabriel and Kaycee Stroh, that is, the interpreters of Ryan and Martha appeared in the first season. Therefore, it does not seem absurd to consider this possibility.

The three seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available on Disney+. For the first time without Olivia Rodrigo in the regular cast, the series stars ben stillwell, aria brooks, Liamani Segura, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee and Frankie Rodriguez.

