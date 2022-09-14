Zelensky’s Car Involved in Kiev Accident, Spokesperson Says; Ukrainian president has no serious injuries | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s car was involved in a traffic accident in Kiev, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said early on Thursday (14), local time, in a Facebook post. The representative added that the leader has no serious injuries.

Details about the incident were not released.

Earlier, the president visited the newly recaptured city of Izium, a key supply hub in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, a Ukrainian military brigade said, after Russian troops departed a few days ago.

“The President of Ukraine thanked the soldiers for liberating Ukrainian lands and solemnly raised the Ukrainian flag over the city council,” the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The post included photos of the president, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar and senior military personnel at the ceremony.

The city of Izium is located in northeastern Ukraine, within the Kharkiv region, but also close to Donbass, the region that started the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.