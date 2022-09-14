Zendaya Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria”

IT’S HER, YES! Zendaya won her second Emmy on Monday night, being recognized as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as teenage Rue Bennett in the second season of “Euphoria.”

“It means so much…thank you, thank you so much! It was an honor to be alongside so many amazing actresses in this category! Thank you to the crew and cast of ‘Euphoria’ for creating a safe environment for us to make a show that is so difficult. I love you all,” the young star said in her speech.

She added: “Thank you to the Academy. Thank you to my friends and family – some of them are here tonight. Thanks to Sam [Levinson], for sharing Rue with me and for believing in me. My biggest wish is that ‘Euphoria’ can help people and I want to thank everyone who shared their stories with me.”

Cheers to @Zendayawho wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @EuphoriaHBO! The actress also won the statuette in 2020! 💛✨ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/1HwG9smBdH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Zendaya’s speech for winning ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ at the 2022 Emmy Awards! pic.twitter.com/LWb59LK3fP — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 13, 2022

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded Zendaya for the first time in 2020 thanks to her performance in the premiere season of “Euphoria”. That year, she became the youngest winner of the Best Actress in a Drama Series trophy.

At the 2022 ceremony, the actress repeated the feat and came out on top in a contest against co-stars Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”). Eve”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”).

START YOUR ENGINES! The Time Machine VHS Party is coming! This Saturday (17), in São Paulo, we will go back in time and travel through the greatest hits of pop music, going through all the times we love the most, at Cine Joia. ready? Tickets are now on sale at this link. Run and secure yours!