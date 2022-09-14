Zendaya’s reaction to Leonardo DiCaprio joke at the Emmy Awards goes viral – Monet

+



Zendaya’s reaction to the joke at the Emmy Awards caught the attention of netizens (Photo: reproduction)

One of the moments that drew the most attention at the 2022 Emmy Awards, which took place this Monday (12), was when Zendaya became the butt of a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life.

The presenter of the awards, Kenan Thompson, is the one who started the joke. “Zendaya just turned 26, happy birthday,” began the ‘Kenan and Kel’ star. “26 is a strange age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: getty)

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria (Photo: Disclosure)

Kenan’s comment references both the actress’ role in ‘Euphoria’ – in the series, she plays Rue, a teenager in the range of 17 years – and DiCaprio’s girlfriend history: since 1999, the Oscar winner has dated eight women with ages between 18 and 25 years. After the international press reported that the actor ended his relationship with model Camila Morrone shortly after she blew out 25 candles, netizens began to theorize that the star does not like to be with women who exceed this age limit.

Hearing Kenan’s joke about it at the Emmys, Zendaya just covered her face and turned away from the cameras, apparently quite embarrassed – and of course her reaction didn’t go unnoticed on the internet.

“The new Zendaya reaction image has just been released”

“The way Zendaya knew where that joke would go lol”

“Zendaya hiding her face after the joke about Leo, I’m crying”

“Zendaya not looking at him [Kenan] after that joke, lol”

This wasn’t the only Emmy moment where Zendaya focused the spotlight: the star of recent Spider-Man films also shone by receiving the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in ‘Euphoria’. She had already won that same statuette in 2020, after the release of the first season of the series.

“This means so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you so much”, the artist thanked on stage at the event. “To all the amazing actresses in this category: I’m honored to be by your side. Thank you so much to the amazing cast of ‘Euphoria’; thank you for creating a safe space for us to make this show so difficult. I love you all so much.”

