10 Best Marvel Movie Mentors » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Every Marvel superhero needs a mentor to guide them on their journey. Uncle Ben tells Peter Parker, “With great power comes great responsibility.” In many cases, the mentor has to die to motivate the hero, like Dr. Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger or the Elder in Doctor Strange — or, actually, Uncle Ben in Spider man.

from Zuri in Black Panther to Hank Pym on Ant Man movies for Charles Xavier in X-Men movies for Yondu no Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Marvel Comics-based blockbusters are full of inspiring mentor characters.

10 Hank Pym

The origin story in the MCU Ant Man film is unique because it is a torch-passing narrative. Scott Lang is the second superhero to take on the mantle of Ant-Man after Hank Pym’s Cold War-era heyday. Hank singles out Scott for his thieving skills and recruits him for the Yellow Jacket heist.

After making many mistakes as a single father raising Hope when his mother Janet disappeared in the Quantum Realm, Hank sees his mentorship from Scott as a second chance.

9 Yondu

It’s well documented that Yondu was far from a perfect father to his adopted son Peter Quill. But it’s clear from your final sacrifice in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two that he always loved Quill as if he were his own blood. After Ego’s betrayal, Yondu poignantly tells Quill, “He may have fathered him, boy, but he wasn’t his father,” as he gives his life to save him.

Quill’s eulogy at Yondu’s funeral – “I had a really nice father” – established just how much his blue father figure meant to him.

8 Dr. Abraham Erskine

When no one else believed in the brave young Steve Rogers, Dr. Abraham Erskine attested to it. Dr. Erskine created the Super Soldier Serum and rejected all the big, beefy candidates in favor of the scrawny one who didn’t hesitate to jump on a fake grenade.

Dr. Erskine succinctly explains his decision to give Rogers the serum: “The strong man, who has always known power, can lose respect for that power. But a weak man knows the value of strength and he knows… compassion.

7 Clint Barton

In addition to being a loving father to his own children, Clint Barton has acted as a wise mentor to a handful of young Avengers. He trained Wanda Maximoff in her first major battle against Ultron’s cybernetic henchmen and freed her from Avengers HQ to join Team Cap in captain america civil war.

After guiding Wanda through her career as Avenger, Clint has taken a new protégé under his wing in his own Disney+ series. Kate Bishop is prepared to take on Clint’s mantle as Hawkeye when he decides to retire.

6 The Elder

In first Doctor Strange movie, Stephen Strange is a selfish surgeon who thinks he knows everything. After losing the use of his hands in a car accident, Strange’s search for a cure sends him to Kamar-Taj. Tilda Swinton does a great job as her magical mentor, the Ancient One.

The Elder humiliates Strange. By giving him an out-of-body experience, she forces him to put aside his arrogance and accept that there are forces beyond his control.

5 Wolverine

There’s no more reluctant father figure than the titular adamantium-clawed antihero in logan. After renouncing the superhero life, Wolverine reluctantly takes his cloned daughter X-23 under his wing when her guardian is murdered.

Wolvie finally gives his life to save not just Laura, but the entire next generation of mutants so they have the opportunity to live and grow as superheroes.

4 Tony Stark

Tony Stark has had his fair share of mentors in the MCU – both strong father figures like Yinsen and terrible father figures like Obadiah Stane – but he became a mentor when Peter Parker was introduced to the franchise in captain america civil war.

This move was controversial for the erasure of Uncle Ben, and led some fans to dub the MCU’s Spider-Man “Iron Boy”. But the electric on-screen chemistry shared by Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. makes it work beautifully.

3 Zuri

When T’Challa was introduced to the MCU in captain america civil war, he lost his father T’Chaka in a terrorist bombing that Bucky was framed for. On his first solo outing, Black Panther, the sage Zuri filled the vacant role of father figure in T’Challa’s life. Zuri is the caretaker of the Heart-Shaped Herbs that give T’Challa his powers.

As a warrior shaman, Zuri has the unique combination of sincere empathy and tough love that makes him the perfect father figure.

2 Ben Parker

Ben Parker is the first name in superhero mentors. He’s the closest thing to a father orphan Peter Parker ever had. Uncle Ben’s last words inspired Peter’s unwavering commitment to doing good and helping people: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Cliff Robertson took a wonderfully nuanced turn as Ben opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s original Spider man movie. His death scene still touches fans’ hearts after 20 years.

1 Carlos Xavier

Charles Xavier acts as a mentor to all the talented young people who attend his prestigious mutant academy. In a world that rejects and avoids them, mutants find a safe haven in the X-Mansion with their wise telepathic leader.

Patrick Stewart made an unforgettable performance in several films as Xavier in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, developing tangible paternal connections to iconic cinematic incarnations of superheroes like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Halle Berry’s Storm.