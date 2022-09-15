10 tech news to get your day started (14/09)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (13). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Apple sells iPhone 14 for R$ 4 thousand per month in bug in the online store. Because of a bug, Apple’s online store started selling all new iPhone 14 models for R$4,000 per month.

2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets a name, release date and gameplay. Finally the Breath of the Wild sequel got details and the name! Come see the news.

3. State of Play: check out everything that happened at the event! Kratos facing off against Thor and more; see all trailers and details!

4. Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend auctions photos and rare items for up to R$50,000. The cheapest item in Elon Musk’s collection has a bid of just $134, while the most expensive is over $10,000.

5. Emmy 2022: HBO and Apple are ahead of Netflix and Amazon in awards. During the 2022 Emmys, HBO maintained its favoritism and was the most awarded channel/streaming of the night; Look!

6. Artemis I: NASA reveals dates of upcoming launch attempts. After some cancellations, the Artemis I mission teams are preparing for the next attempt, scheduled to take place at the end of September.

7. Glove de Pedreiro deletes posts and announces the end of his career. Influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, said that he wants to return to the “normal life” of before his fame.

8. Google Startup Reveals Secret Ultra-Fast Internet Project. The telecommunications project called Aalyria aims to improve satellite communications, Wi-Fi on planes and ships.

9.House of the Dragon: actress comments on the controversial scene of the 4th episode; Look! Actress Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon, spoke about her character’s love affair shown in Episode 4; understand!

10. Who will keep Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi dogs? Muick and Sandy were the British monarch’s most recent pets, given to her after the death of Prince Philip.