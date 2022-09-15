10 years of Tinder: the future of the app that transformed love, sex and relationships | Technology

“Married the love of my life…Thanks Tinder,” tweeted Alexis Gutierrez, a 24-year-old from Tacoma, USA.

The couple’s mobile cupid was the app that created the iconic flirting system based on the idea of ​​swiping right (if you’re interested) or left (if not) that — believe it or not — celebrates your 10th birthday.

A decade after its creation, Tinder leads a booming online dating market, with more than 1,500 similar apps and a projected revenue of US$2.85 billion (R$ 14.77 billion) in 2022according to the German data site Statista.

But how has the app impacted love, sex and relationships? And what’s ahead? We present an analysis of the evolution of virtual flirting.

‘The first dating ad’

It is believed that one of the first dating advertisements was published in 1727.

It reportedly appeared in the Manchester Weekly Journal and was written by an English woman who was looking for someone she could “share her life” with.

But the result was far from a love story.

Tinder turns ten years old this September 15, 2022

Helen Morrison was apparently punished for her advertisement and sent to an asylum for four weeks by the mayor, according to the literary magazine Lapham’s Quarterly.

Nearly three centuries later, more than 300 million people around the world are believed to be using personal ads, dating apps, and technology in general, in the pursuit of casual and romantic relationships.

Before dating, many people used to send ads in what was often dubbed the “lone hearts column” of newspapers.

Now, the stigma of using virtual dating doesn’t exist in the same way as it did a decade ago, and it’s definitely come a long way since Helen’s time.

'I didn't expect to find love or marriage,' says Alexis Gutierrez, who met her husband on Tinder

‘I met my husband on Tinder’

Alexis Gutierrez wasn’t optimistic when she first met Tinder four years ago after seeing an interesting man nearby.

After “a week or two” of virtual chats, they decided to meet in person. “He picked me up at home and I realized he was very nervous. Luckily I wasn’t,” she recalls now, nine days after saying “yes” to the same man, wearing a long white embroidered dress.

“I didn’t expect to find love or a husband because, in fact, most men, especially young adults, are just looking for casual relationships,” Gutierrez, a newlywed, told the BBC.

‘People most interested in your appearance’

But not everyone is a fan.

“I’m not sure I have anything positive to say about Tinder,” says accountant Amy Marie, 30, who lives in Texas, USA.

She says that “numerous men” send vulgar or even aggressive messages through the app.

She shows me a screenshot of one of those messages sent by a man immediately after she said “Hi”.

“It’s definitely a love-hate relationship (with the app). More emphasis on hate though.”

Chelsea Stirling, a 35-year-old woman from Nottingham, UK, also had a frustrating experience with Tinder.

“People are more interested in how I look than what I think or say,” she says.

“We match and then we start talking. Then they read my profile and disconnect,” she continues. “Or they disconnect immediately before speaking.”

Tinder

Harassment and unwanted images

Amy Marie’s hate for the app isn’t isolated — and if you’re a woman, the chances of having a bad experience with dating apps are even higher.

A 2020 study by the Pew Research Center shows how women are disproportionately affected by harassment.

In the 18-34 age group, 57% received sexually explicit messages or images they did not ask for.

The group also reported high occurrences of physical threats: 19% (compared to 9% of men).

Marie Bergström, a sociologist and researcher at the French Institute for Demographic Studies (Ined), in Paris, is studying what she calls the “privatization of dating” on apps like Tinder.

“These apps are very isolated in the sense that they are completely disconnected from your social life. It’s different from traditional meeting places like friends, family, work, school, where you share something – friends, colleagues, places – with people.” says Bergström.

“Showing your genitals in a bar is showing your genitals to the whole world.”

But that’s not the case on a screen, where you can just disappear with the press of a button, so this “extremely private and isolated” environment becomes dangerous ground for violent behavior and that’s not likely to change in the future, she says.

Tinder says keeping women safe is now “at the heart of priorities” for the world’s biggest dating app.

The tech company launched a partnership in July 2022 with campaign group No More, with the aim of ending domestic violence. But the company’s first chief executive, Renate Nyborg, acknowledged the challenge she faced to protect women on the app, telling the BBC at the time: “Our security work is never done.”

However, Bergström says “less social control” can also have an upside.

“Women are judged much more harshly for their sexual behavior and there’s still this social stigma around being too sexually active.”

“What we really see is that online dating platforms allow women to more easily engage in a short-term relationship, date, etc. Because it’s possible to do that without being judged and having everyone talk about you,” she explains. .

“So this disconnect isn’t just a negative – it’s actually a big factor in why the platforms are popular.”

But what will the future of online dating look like?

Touching and Kissing in the Metaverse

You’ve probably heard that, in the future, your work meetings will take place in the Metaverse – a virtual reality environment where your avatar can sit around a table and interact with your colleagues as if they were together in person.

Well, that also applies to the future of dating apps.

“With virtual reality, you can simulate kissing. You can simulate body touch,” says Douglas Zytko, assistant professor of human-computer interaction at Oakland University in the United States.

“Virtual flirts often value this kind of experience as part of (couples’) compatibility,” he explains.

But that too is risky.

“There’s a good chance that the negative experience some users are having right now will be amplified in virtual reality by the immersion it provides,” says Zytko.

Imagine a case where you are rejecting someone’s romantic or sexual advances on a dating app.

“In virtual reality, a criminal would not only be able to verbally convey a very negative comment, but would also use their avatar to do so.”

But what does this mean in practice?

Zytko responds, “They can touch another person’s avatar in a negative way. Or draw phallic images around the virtual environment. And what some of the early research is finding is that these types of unwanted touch experiences through the avatar and reality virtual reality can have a psychological effect very similar to what actually happens in the real world.”

Of the parts of the metaverse that currently exist, only a few – such as Horizon Worlds – are owned by Meta.

However, the company has initiated new ways to protect itself.

Personal Boundary, for example, prevents avatars from coming within a set distance of each other, making it easier to avoid unwanted interactions, and the company says it also offers multiple ways to block and report users.

“We’ve seen trends come and go in recent years,” says Zytko. “So I think it’s too early to say whether the metaverse trend will continue.”

Will GPS be less relevant?

One of the most attractive features of dating apps is the possibility of meeting someone sitting on the other corner of a restaurant, a street or in your neighborhood.

Some apps are already exploiting this. For example Single Town, a dating app consisting of a Metaverse town where avatars of real people “walk around, choose where they want to go and who to talk to”.

By touching an avatar, it is possible to see the user’s real photos, start a conversation and interact in a virtual world.

“These types of apps are providing a virtual encounter that would be somewhere between discovery and the physical encounter.”

“These apps aren’t assuming that you’ll never want to meet face to face again, the goal still seems to be to enable an eventual face-to-face meeting in a real relationship.”

And Zytko thinks it could even reduce harassment in real life.

“By adding virtual reality in between, you can almost experience the first encounter online, before venturing out into the real world, where all these risks and potential harm are revealed.”

As virtual reality opens up new possibilities for developers and the number of users is expected to reach more than 672 million in the next five years, according to Statista, dating apps are likely to establish themselves as the essential places for people who looking for sex or relationship.

“My hypothesis is that dating platforms will be increasingly important for finding partners,” says Bergström, author of The New Laws of Love: Online Dating and the Privatization of Intimacy. intimacy, in free translation).

“And it’s becoming less acceptable to be sexually and romantically involved in other contexts. That’s already the case in the workplace. It’s becoming less acceptable to be sexually involved with colleagues,” she says.

For the specialist, this can be expanded to other contexts. “It would be less acceptable to go up to someone in a bar and start flirting, or less acceptable to start flirting with people at a friend’s party, with the idea that there are platforms for it. As I said, this is a hypothesis: we would like to separate things more and more and have less and less overlap. So there’s a place to work. There’s a place to go and play sports. There’s a place to meet friends. And a place to flirt.”

“A compartmentalization of social life”, he argues.