3 new series on Netflix that will make you bite your nails

The series that arrived on Netflix

Burning fire

Certainly, many of the subscribers watched this series on Netflix. And it’s not for less, until the arrival of Cobra Kai, Burning Fire, led the top 10 of the service.

In the series, Poncho’s brother (Ivan Amozurrutia) is brutally murdered, leaving him completely bewildered by grief. He meets a journalist who is convinced that his death is related to a serial that terrorized the city in the 1990s and became known as the Reynosa Butcher.

Shortly after the crimes, Ricardo Urzúa (Eduardo Capetillo) was convicted as the culprit, but many believe he was innocent. Now, to get revenge for his brother’s death, Poncho decides to infiltrate the fire department that Ricardo was part of to investigate and get to the bottom of this story. But things turn out to be more complicated than he expected and Poncho finds himself embroiled in dark intrigue.

echoes

With an even greater grip on suspense, Echoes is a series full of twists. The series follows Gina (Michelle Monaghan) after she discovers that her twin sister Leni has mysteriously disappeared. Facing serious psychological problems, Leni simply disappears without leaving any trace of her whereabouts.

The police try to convince Gina that her sister has run away voluntarily, but she is convinced that something terrible has happened and so begins to delve into the past to try to find a clue. Gradually, Gina begins to recover fragmented childhood memories of the two that may be answers to what happened.

With the help of Jack (Matt Bomer), she delves deeper and deeper into terrifying secrets about the past she could never have imagined.

the devil from ohio

For those who enjoy a more supernatural touch, The Ohio Devil is the right series. In The Devil in Ohio, Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) is a psychiatrist working at a clinic that deals with traumatized youth.

When young Mae (Madeleine Arthur) arrives rescued after years of abuse, Suzanne sympathizes with the girl’s past and decides to help her by taking her to her own home. Soon, Mae demonstrates an unusual behavior that frightens the psychiatrist’s family and, little by little, she discovers that the girl came from a strange cult located in upstate Ohio.

The more she delves into the origins of this reclusive community, the more Suzanne becomes convinced that Mae hides dark secrets.

It is also worth mentioning that all these series only have 1 season. That is, you will be able to marathon quickly, with a story with a beginning, middle and end.

So I already knew any of these series?

