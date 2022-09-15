4 players must leave Grêmio for 2023; see the names

With practically consolidated access to Série A, Grêmio is already starting to move behind the scenes to design the 2023 season. Faced with the club’s next presidential election – which will take place in November -, many changes are planned in the squad for next year.

See the likely lineup of Grêmio to face Novorizontino in Serie B

In this sense, the club has detected that at least eight reinforcements will have to be hired in 2023, including four undisputed holders. In addition to the wings, the creation system and the attack were requested by Renato as fundamental positions in the list of signings – which was created together with Grêmio’s direction.

Four athletes are practically out of Grêmio for 2023

It is worth mentioning that many players in the current squad of Tricolor Gaucho have contracts ending at the end of the season, as is the case of Kannemann, Nicolas, Bruno Alves, Elkeson, Edilson, Janderson, Rodrigo Ferreira, Diego Souza, Biel. Of these, only the first three are seen as likely options for the coming year.

Edilson, Rodrigo Ferreira, Janderson and Biel have their futures practically outside Grêmio, since the first is at the end of his career and the last three are on loan.

Renato is the most quoted to train next season

Despite having only signed for two months, it is very likely that Renato Portaluppi will continue in charge of Grêmio next year. This is because, according to behind-the-scenes information, the technician is the preferred name of the two favorite slates in the presidential election, which are led by former leaders Odorico Roman and Alberto Guerra.

Even rivals, the two likely candidates for the presidency of Grêmio have Renato as the strong name to take over the club in 2023, when Tricolor will undergo a profound overhaul. Therefore, Renato is participating in the list of reinforcements, indicating, disapproving and helping in the search.

In addition, Portaluppi is regarded as an impactful figure to manage the locker room, and Odorico and Guerra, who have worked with the coach at Immortal on other occasions, have that in mind for the upcoming season.