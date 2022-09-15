5G technology, learn about compatible handsets

Currently, many people around the world are facing serious problems in relation to update your cell phones. This is happening because as soon as new devices are launched, there are also new updates.

Because of this, some company devices go into disuse, due to the lack of updates because they are older, thus compromising several features. Read on to better understand updates and how to make them.

Consequences for not updating cell phones

This problem has had a great impact on account of the great concern of all those who have devices that end up not being compatible with the new updates.

The consequences brought about by this are diverse, since the cell phone is something very used and extremely important for all individuals, in addition to having a high cost.

Most of the population values ​​durability and finds it essential to watch out for when buying a new device, so certain security updates are necessary, seeking to satisfy those who continue with older models.

Among the consequences caused by this problem, the main ones are: Not being able to download new applications, slower performance on the device, problem in executing programs, and also, in worse cases, loss of data or bug in the entire operating system of the device.

What to do if you can’t update your phone

To ensure that the functionality of your mobile device continues to work quickly and efficiently, it is essential that the operating system is always up to date. This will serve to ensure cell phone functionality, in addition to bringing new benefits, such as taking advantage of the new features and improvements made available by the new version.

The first steps to update your cell phone are: Be connected to the internet during the update procedure and be at least 50% charged.

How to update an Android system

First step: Access “system” in the settings;

Second step: Click on “advanced”;

Third step: Click on “system update”;

Fourth step: After clicking on “system update” in step 3, the operating system will search for an update available. If there is no new version available for your Android, and you are already using the latest version of the system, a message will appear informing you that your software is up to date. If an update is available, wait for it to be downloaded and installed.

How to update the iPhone system