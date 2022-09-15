5G technology will be available in Campo Grande from Monday

Starting next Monday (19), Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) will release access to the 5G signal for cell phones in Campo Grande. With the release, it will be up to each operator to offer the service to its customers, which will make navigation faster and more efficient.

In addition to Campo Grande, 5G will also be activated in Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR), Cuiabá (MT), Maceió (AL), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI). The decision was announced this Wednesday (14) by the Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems).

With the seven new municipalities, the total number of capitals that have the service rises to 22. Activation has not yet been carried out in Porto Velho (RO); Rio Branco (AC); Macapa (AP); Manaus (AM); and Belém (PA). In other cities, connectivity will happen gradually.

What is the difference between 5G and 5G+?

The DSS frequency is 12 times faster than conventional 4G, has the potential to download 1GB videos in 40 seconds, the caming with realistic and virtual activity, online activity for drones and available in 35 cities. The new 5G is 30 times faster than conventional 4G, downloads 1GB videos in 10 seconds, has the potential for 360° reality in online games, 4k and 8k streaming and robotization of industry and agribusiness.

The fifth-generation mobile technology will reach all 467 cities in the Midwest. According to the notice, municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants will be served until the beginning of 2023 and, gradually, coverage will be extended to the others. The commitments also provide for 5G coverage in 57 locations (which are not municipal headquarters) in the region. Across the country, 5,570 municipalities will be served and over 1,700 locations.