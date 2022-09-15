6 Emmy Red Carpet Trends

The 74th Emmy Awards took place this Monday (12) and took to the red carpet, which was actually beige, several long dress trends. If you go to a party, you can be inspired by the models used by Zendaya, who won best actress for a drama series, in addition to Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried, Mariska Hargitay, among other celebrities.







Zendaya Photo: E!Entertainment/Promotion / Them on the Red Carpet

We separate 6 trends shown at the awards that fit the silhouette of several people. It has black, metallic, pink, light pink and nude, colored monochrome and ample modeling, like period clothes. Check it out and get ready for the next party.

black nothing basic





( Photo: E!Entertainment/Promotion / Them on the Red Carpet

If you thought that black was out of fashion or that now is the time for bright and strong colors, you can change your concept. Yes, vibrant shades are present, as you can see below, but black dresses appear in not basic choices. Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Fanning, Zendaya and Julia Garner were some who chose the color, with shine, with a pink complement, with a wide skirt and embroidery. For different types of personalities.

Pink Power





(Photos: E!Entertainment/Disclosure) Photo: Them on the Red Carpet

Did you ask for color? This is the shade that has grown the most and appeared in party looks. Strong pink, like pink, appears in unconventional models, as shown Ashley Yi, Mare Winningham, There Krug, Connie Britton and Molly Shannon. What is your favorite?

pale pink





(Photos: E!Entertainment/Disclosure) Photo: Them on the Red Carpet

You like pink, but not so strong, opt for lighter tones, like these models that bring lightness, volume, transparency, drape and shine.

Rainbow





(Photos: E!Entertainment/Disclosure) Photo: Them on the Red Carpet

Colored monochromatic dresses are very popular. You can choose your favorite model, with slit, strapless neckline, V-neckline, asymmetrical or more flowing. To know which color suits your skin best, place the piece close to your face and if your expression denotes health and joy, that’s the color.

People is to shine





(Photos: E!Entertainment/Disclosure) Photo: Them on the Red Carpet

If the strong tones came to show joy, bringing the dopamine effect, referring to the neurotransmitter of well-being, the brightness is also a reflection of the post-pandemic. Gold, with crystal mesh and in dry modeling. You bet.

Volume





(Photos: E!Entertainment/Disclosure) Photo: Them on the Red Carpet

Ample modeling, regardless of its silhouette, is another trend on the rise and refers to moments like the post-war period, when stylist Christian Dior launched ample dresses. In the post-pandemic period, looks like this, in tones such as earthy and green, which are closer to nature, are also present.