A calendar… Zoom’s weapon against Google and Microsoft | Business

Since the world returned to face-to-face life, Zoom has been losing traction — and market value. In an environment where it has to deal with thugs like Google and Microsoft and regain investor confidence, the video company decided to fight back by creating its own email and calendar service.

Development of the new Zoom products should be completed by the next Zoomtopia, the customer conference scheduled for November 8th and 9th, The Information revealed. Internally named Zmail and Zcal, the new services have been in development for two years.

With the pandemic cooling off, Zoom is one of its biggest challenges. The company still generates considerable cash flow – $230 million in the second quarter – but sales growth has slowed as demand for videoconferencing has waned.

In the second quarter, revenue rose 8%, a slowdown compared to the 12% growth in the previous quarter. The company itself does not deny its displeasure. Kelly Steckelberg, CFO of Zoom, called the performance “disappointing and below our expectations”.

In developing the new services, CEO Eric Yuan aims to make his company’s email and calendar the cornerstones of a productivity package, especially for the 200,000 companies that pay for Zoom, most of them small and medium-sized.

Since the peak two years ago, Zoom shares have already dropped 85%. At its peak, the video company was worth $139 billion — more than Exxon at the same time, $138 billion. Currently, the paper has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with the deal worth $24 billion.

The big question about the Zmail and Zcal package is in customer reception. Will they accept a full migration just to get an easier integration with video calls? Currently, Microsoft and Google respectively control 85% and 14% of the global market for e-mail and other productivity applications, according to the consultancy Gartner.

It’s unclear if Zoom also plans to launch text and spreadsheet apps like its competitors, but the company has already launched other services, such as a digital whiteboard to help employees collaborate on a call and a product for employees to track progress on internal projects. .