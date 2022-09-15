A new path opens for quantum computing

informatics

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 09/15/2022

The team is already working on prototypes, but needs to bring the process up to industry standard.

[Imagem: University of Twente]

electronic-photonic integration

The science and technology arm of the European Union approved a project to take from the laboratory – towards the factories – a new combination of semiconductors that promise to establish a bridge between electronics and photonics, computing with light.

And this combination of technologies is essential for the construction of quantum computers, eventually allowing to build the entire quantum processor on a single chip.

Although silicon and germanium are the best-known individual semiconductors, in 2020 a team from the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands created a hexagonal silicon-germanium alloy – in place of the traditional cubic shape of these crystals – that allowed for the first time think of things like a silicon laser.

But it appears that the impact of the discovery is much stronger than the researchers themselves initially estimated.

Thanks to silicon technology, which we know well from today’s electronic devices, quantum devices can be better protected from the influences of the outside world. Another advantage is that they can scale to larger systems.

This will be the focus of the OnChips project, a benchmark for the integration of quantum computing on a chip, launched now by the European Union to turn these possibilities into realities.

Technologies for quantum computing

Making predictions about the best manufacturing technology for quantum computers is not easy: All approaches have their pros and cons.

Some of the quantum bits are quite large, need extreme cooling, and are very sensitive to the environment, greatly reducing the time window to take advantage of their specific quantum properties. Other qubits are more robust and less sensitive to noise, but cannot easily be scaled up to hundreds or even thousands.

What everyone would like is to take advantage of the industrial scale and highly standardized processes used for electronic semiconductor (CMOS) processors and move to manufacturing qubits instead of bits.

And this has become a real possibility with the newly invented combination of silicon and germanium, allowing many of the advantages of electronics and photonics to come together on one chip.

Comparison between the bandgap of germanium (left) and silicon (right).

[Imagem: Adaptado de University of Twente]

hexagonal silicon germanium

The hexagonal structure of silicon germanium has one big advantage: It allows the silicon to emit and absorb light.

An electron can directly cross a barrier between two energy levels, releasing a photon in the process. Silicon itself does not have a direct “crossover” because their energy levels are not directly above each other, so silicon itself is not a good source of light.

But what silicon cannot do on its own, the combination of silicon and germanium can because it presents precisely this “direct bandgap”. In this way, photons can be coupled to electrons, which owe their quantum qualities to their spin, the direction in which they spin around their own axis.

This opens up entirely new possibilities, for example, combining the far superior properties of transport via photons (light) with the local computing power of electrons. And all this on the same CMOS electronic chip.

From the laboratory to the factory

This “best of both worlds” approach can lead to exciting new perspectives in quantum computing and countless other areas.

To cite just one more example, the same technology can be used to raise the level of current electronics, making it ascend to spintronics, making possible a computation based on magnetism, which uses much less energy.

But the OnChips project was launched because there are still challenges to overcome. One is that the fabrication of the hexagonal SiGe structure should be done in an easier way than the team did in the lab.

“None of our ideas were ever realized in the way we proposed. Our aim is to understand more about the best conditions for crystal growth. In addition, we have to create the first spin qubits and design interfaces between these spin qubits and the photons. The fundamental key lies in understanding the structure of silicon-germium crystals,” said Professor Floris Zwanenburg, from the University of Twente, who will lead the project.

the return of germanium

Historically, it is interesting that germanium could be the key to new avenues in quantum computing.

After all, the first transistor, invented in 1947, was made of germanium. But the first integrated circuits, in the 1960s, already used silicon, which became the basis for the miniaturization that made our notebooks and cell phones possible.

But in other advanced materials, like germane, germanium is making a comeback. In 2020, a part of the group that is now forming the OnChips project demonstrated that germanium transistors work like qubits for quantum computers.





Other news about:

more topics