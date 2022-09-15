A tour of the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival – Vogue

Admin 4 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Marina Ruy Barbosa (Photo: Disclosure)

Marina Ruy Barbosa at the Toronto Film Festival (Photo: Disclosure)

Since last week, music, television and film artists arrived in Toronto, Canada, for the 47th edition of the TIFFa film festival that takes place annually in the city.

It is during festivals like this one, in addition to Venice, Cannes and others, that Hollywood’s big bets for the year and for the awards season take place, in addition to the meetings, parties and red carpets that move the city.

In the gallery below, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks that crossed the red carpet in Toronto, such as Emma Corrin aboard a flowing Miu Miu look, Claire Foy from Prada, Jessica Chastain in an Elie Saab jumpsuit, Natalie Portman by Dior Couture, and more.

Of Brazil, Marina Ruy Barbosa was present in a romantic Giambattista Valli. Three belle!

Toronto Film Festival 2022: the red carpet

  • Taylor Swift
    1/15

    Taylor Swift


  • Sadie Sink
    2/15

    Sadie Sink


  • Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman
    3/15

    Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman


  • Jennifer Lawrence
    4/15

    Jennifer Lawrence


  • Oprah
    5/15

    Oprah


  • Claire Foy
    6/15

    Claire Foy


  • Brendan Fraser
    7/15

    Brendan Fraser


  • Emma Corrin and David Dawson
    8/15

    Emma Corrin and David Dawson


  • Kate Hudson
    9/15

    Kate Hudson

    Photograph:

    Getty Images for Netflix


  • Kate Beckinsale
    10/15

    Kate Beckinsale


  • Zac Efron
    11/15

    Zac Efron


  • Tilda Swinton
    12/15

    Tilda Swinton


  • Olivia Colman
    13/15

    Olivia Colman


  • Jessica Chastain
    14/15

    Jessica Chastain

    Photograph:

    Getty Images for Netflix


  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
    15/15

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Viola Davis highlights “our story” told in “A Mulher Rei”

By Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross (Reuters) – As an actress and producer on Sony …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved