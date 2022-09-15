A tour of the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival – Vogue

+



Marina Ruy Barbosa at the Toronto Film Festival (Photo: Disclosure)

Since last week, music, television and film artists arrived in Toronto, Canada, for the 47th edition of the TIFFa film festival that takes place annually in the city.

It is during festivals like this one, in addition to Venice, Cannes and others, that Hollywood’s big bets for the year and for the awards season take place, in addition to the meetings, parties and red carpets that move the city.

In the gallery below, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks that crossed the red carpet in Toronto, such as Emma Corrin aboard a flowing Miu Miu look, Claire Foy from Prada, Jessica Chastain in an Elie Saab jumpsuit, Natalie Portman by Dior Couture, and more.

Of Brazil, Marina Ruy Barbosa was present in a romantic Giambattista Valli. Three belle!