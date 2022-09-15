Actress comments on Phantom’s inclusion in the supergroup

Actress Hannah John-Kamen, the Phantom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, commented in a recent interview about the inclusion of her character in the supergroup that will be formed in Thunderbolts, the new movie from Marvel Studios.

the team of thunderbolts will have a curious lineup, including characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), red guardian (David Harbor) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Of all the members of the group, one in particular causes even more surprise, as few would have imagined that we would see the Ghost interacting in a group.

In an interview during the D23 Expo, John-Kamen commented a little on what the experience of the Ghost as part of a supergroup. Check out what the actress revealed below:

“Well, she doesn’t like to be touched,” said John-Kamen. “Um, so this is going to be interesting. She’s quite…well, she’s not social. She was, she grew up in the van. So she never had human contact with anyone. So this is going to be interesting for Phantom to connect.”

SEE MORE

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

There are no plot details for now.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.