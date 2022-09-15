After all, why do so many Portuguese people end up giving up on being vegan? – NiT

Whether out of conviction or fashion, the fact is that the number of people adopting a vegan diet has grown impressively in recent years. However, at the same time, there are many others, as happened in August with the American actor Zac Efron, who give up and end up surrendering again to products of animal origin.

After two years of following a plant-based diet, the star of Disney’s “High School Musical” has changed her mind. “I love eating liver and onions,” she revealed to Men’s Health magazine. The reason, for what she confessed to the same publication, was simple: she could not continue to fight against what her body asked of her and for that reason she changed her eating habits again. “Of course, morally I still want to be vegan, but my body just can’t take it anymore.”

It wasn’t the only example. Times have changed and the strict veganism that had taken hold in Hollywood seems to be falling apart. Miley Cyrus had already shocked the most ardent fans by assuming that she had abandoned this lifestyle. All because of the health problems associated with this diet. “I was vegan for a long time, but I went back to introducing fish and omegas into my diet, because my brain needed it”, she revealed during a broadcast of the podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience ‘.

Anne Hathaway has also taken up the vegan diet for years, but one character has changed her way of seeing food. During the filming of “Interstellar”, in 2014, the actress had to wear a spacesuit that weighed 18 kilos, but she felt too weak to assume that weight. The Hollywood star gave up veganism during the filming of the film and said he did not regret the decision because he felt better physically. Already Natalie Portman took a break from veganism in 2011 because during her pregnancy she felt an uncontrollable urge to consume dairy products.

Singer Anitta also abandoned the plant-based label due to time incompatibility. The artist revealed that she prioritizes this type of diet, but that she is not always able to follow it. “I was in Los Angeles all week and didn’t eat anything of animal origin. I got home and my family forced me to eat barbecue. But when I can, I choose to cut out everything of animal origin,” the star explained on Instagram.

The ephemeral relationship with veganism in Portugal

This phenomenon doesn’t just happen to celebrities. And it’s not exclusive to the United States, either. In Portugal, there are also many people who took up the vegan diet for a certain period of time, but ended up giving up. Nutritionist Magda Roma reveals to NiT that during her journey she met two such cases. “A young woman gave up after five years of vegetarianism due to social pressure, which a few years later she regretted and resumed”.

The other case was a friend of yours who decided to follow a plant based diet for just a few years. “Later he went back to eating meat because he believed that only this food group provided him with the iron he would need to be well.” However, this is a myth. “Transitioning to a balanced, accompanied and personalized plant-based diet will not lead to any nutritional deficiency“, explains the nutrition expert.

Another reason given for abandoning the diet is the body’s difficulty in processing vegetables. This was one of the arguments that led Zac Efron to change his lifestyle. But what can actually happen, according to the nutritionist, are the so-called food hypersensitivities. In these cases, certain foods, although positive, beneficial and nutritionally excellent for health, may not be tolerated by the individual. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up the lifestyle you believe in.. Magda Roma stresses that it is enough to just “take a break from the foods in question and substitutions so that no nutrient is missing”.

Content creator Joana Moreira, 28, also tried a vegan diet for eight months, but realized that there were foods she liked and needed to include in her diet. In the accounts of the time, the health coach explains that at the age of 12 she had left the elite to meat, due to an autoimmune disease. In 2016, faced with so much information about veganism, she decided to remove all animal products from her diet. However, she later returned to introducing shellfish, fish and eggs. “I feel that they do me good”.