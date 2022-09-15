after controversies, Ancelotti comes out in defense of Vinícius Júnior

Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Last weekend, Vinícius Júnior, was the subject of controversy in Real Madrid’s match against Mallorca, in a game of the Spanish Championship. After the game “Movistar +”, he published images of the player angry with coach Javier Aguirre and screaming “Not that” to him. According to the Brazilian, the coach asked to ‘beat’ him. “He said, ‘Hit him! Hit him!’… the coach”said Vinícius Júnior.

In a press conference before the match against RB Leipzig, for the Champions League, Ancelotti, the Real Madrid coach, came out in defense of Vinícius Júnior. The coach said that the Brazilian is “a great player demonstrating his talent – that’s it”.

Ancelotti also highlighted the qualities of Vinícius Júnior and said that, because of his quality, opponents will try to stop him on the field, as happened in the last match, against Mallorca.

“I’m not deaf and I’m not stupid, I can hear what is being said, but this is not an issue for us or for Vinícius Júnior. He has an extraordinary quality and it is normal for opponents to try to stop him and the rules of the game are there to protect all players, not just Vinicius“, he stated.

Still on Vinícius Júnior, the Real Madrid coach praised the Brazilian’s evolution off the field. According to him, the Brazilian player has been improving a lot in this regard.

“Alright, very well, with a good dynamic. Since last year he has improved a lot in this regard (problems off the field). Of course, everyone has their own character and qualities, the important thing for him is to be focused on the game and what he has to do, nothing more.”he said.