After improvising at Bahia, Enderson exposes Luiz Henrique’s difficulties and opens doors for a comeback | Bahia

With Matheus Bahia recovering from injury and no return forecast, the left side of Tricolor became a problem for coach Enderson Moreira. In the last three games of the team, the coach chose to improvise the midfielder Rezende in the sector. In this period, the team beat Tombense 3-1, stayed 0-0 with Criciúma and then lost 1-0 to Sport.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the complete table of Serie B

The natural replacement for Matheus Bahia is Luiz Henrique, a specialist in the position, who became a starter this season. The problem is that the side is going through a bad phase and, in the view of coach Enderson Moreira, has difficulty in marking the sector.

1 of 3 Left-back Luiz Henrique lost position to midfielder Rezende — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia Left-back Luiz Henrique lost position to midfielder Rezende — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia

After the 1-0 defeat to Sport last Monday, Enderson explained that the aerial ball led him to keep Rezende on the sidelines. The coach also revealed that he clarified the situation for the player in a private chat.

– I spoke to him clearly: “I won’t give you the position if you don’t deserve it on a daily basis”. At one point, I spoke clearly. It’s not because we don’t have any side that I’m just going to give you this. So it’s a matter of conquest. And he is a very “good” boy, with a lot of capacity, which I think, with a little more work, to position him better… We still suffer, perhaps, with crosses there. That he could be more whole in that ball. So we opted for Rezende, because we played away from home with teams that play a lot with crossing – says the coach.

2 of 3 Rezende has been a starter on the side of Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure Rezende has been a starter on the side of Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure

Luiz Henrique was marked in Bahia for some defensive failures. One of them happened in the upset defeat to Athletico-PR, in June of this year, when the side slipped in a bid that gave rise to one of the goals of the Hurricane. At the time, Tricolor was still coached by Guto Ferreira.

Recently, the winger missed one of Ponte Preta’s goals in Bahia’s 2-0 defeat by Série B, in his last appearance in the team. Despite the option for Rezende, Enderson was open to giving the former holder of the position a new opportunity.

– If he demonstrates in training that he will regain these spaces… And he started the year very well here. Everyone remembers. I followed from outside. He is a player who had, occasionally, a slip, which caused a goal against Athletico. Everyone fell on top of him, saying he was no good anymore. Of course, any player feels a little cornered, it’s normal. When we directly blame the result from a single detail. What we are doing is a reconstruction on top of it. Take it out of focus a little bit, because we know we’re going to need it a lot. I have high hopes that he will conquer that space.